CTET 2023 Admit Cards to be Released on August 18, Steps to Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up to conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 on August 20. As per the official notice, the CTET admit card, along with a detailed description of examination centres will be released on August 18.

Candidates who have registered for the eligibility test can download the admit card through the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in, once released. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., whereas the second shift will be conducted from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

CTET 2023 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Locate and choose the ‘Latest News Section’ option, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After that, click on the CTET 2023 admit card link.

Step 4: Now, log in using your credentials, like your application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 5: The CTET admit card will appear on your window.

Step 6: Check all the details carefully. Download and take a printout of the same for exam day.

The official notification states, “The candidates registered for the 17th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) are hereby informed that the CTET examination will now be conducted in offline mode i.e. pen-paper (OMR) based on 20.08.2023 (SUNDAY) all over India in the specified cities."

CTET 2023: Passing Marks

The qualifying marks for the CTET examination will be determined by the exam-conducting authorities. Candidates will be considered eligible if they secure a minimum of 60 per cent in the exam. With a total of 150 marks for the CTET, a candidate must achieve a score of 90 or above to qualify for a lifetime certificate. Following the result declaration, the CBSE will issue eligibility certificates to successful candidates. This CTET eligibility certificate remains valid throughout their lifetime.

The Central Board of Secondary Education holds the authority to modify the minimum cut-off based on the exam’s level of difficulty and the candidate turnout. Aspiring candidates looking to teach students from classes 1 to 8 in schools like Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), and other private institutions will qualify for teaching positions according to their CTET scores.