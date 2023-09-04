CHANGE LANGUAGE
CBSE CTET 2023 Answer Key Likely To Be Out Today at ctet.nic.in

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: September 04, 2023, 16:25 IST

New Delhi, India

CTET 2023 results expected to be released by end of September (Representative image)

CBSE CTET 2023: The answer keys for the CBSE CTET 2023 exam can be accessed on the exam's official website, ctet.nic.in, by participants.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023. The answer keys for the CBSE CTET 2023 exam can be accessed on the exam’s official website, ctet.nic.in, by participants. On August 20 at various testing sites, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 was administered. The provisional answer keys will reportedly be released by the board on September 4th.

CBSE CTET 2023 ANSWER KEY: HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of CBSE CTET 2023, ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the CTET answer key under the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Key in your login credentials like roll number, password and captcha.

Step 5: CBSE CTET answer key 2023 will appear on your screen.

Step 6: At last check the answer key and raise objections if required.

The CTET June 2023 responses will be provided separately for papers 1 and 2. The CTET 2023 response sheet will be uploaded by CBSE at the same time as the answer key. Candidates will have the opportunity to object to the CTET answer key 2023. For a limited amount of time only, the CTET 2023 provisional answer key challenge window will be made available. Candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 1000 per question in order to challenge the CTET June 2023 answer key.

Data provided by the board shows that 29,03,903 applicants registered for the exam, of which 15,01,719 people filed for Paper 1 and 14,02,184 people applied for Paper 2, where about 80 percent of people showed up. In 136 cities across India, 3,121 testing locations hosted the entrance exam this year.

The CTET 2023 was an OMR-based format exam featuring multiple-choice questions (MCQs). While paper 1 is held for candidates who want to teach classes 1 to 5, paper 2 is for those who want to teach classes 6 to 8. Candidates who want to be teachers across classes 1 to 8 may take both exams.

To pass CTET, candidates from the unreserved category must receive at least 60%, or 90 out of 150 points. While those who fall into the categories of Other Backward Class (OBC), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), People with Disabilities (PWD), and Scheduled Caste (SC) must receive 55 percent, or 82 out of 150, to pass the test.

