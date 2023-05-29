CBSE CTET July 2023: Application Correction Window Opens; Check How To Edit

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the application correction window for July Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2023). Candidates can correct the application from the official website ctet.nic.in. Candidates won’t be able to alter the CTET application form 2023 once the correction window closes. The board stated that no changes will be approved in offline mode.

CBSE CTET July 2023: Steps to correct application

Step 1- Visit the official website- ctet.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage, navigate the link for ‘CTET 2023 Application Correction Window’

Step 3- Enter the login credentials such as application number and password. Application number is mentioned on the registration application.

Step 4- Edit the details in the application form and review once again before submitting.

Step 5- Submit the form and take a hard copy for future references.

The dates for the 2023 CTET exam will occur between July and August, according to the programme schedule. The test will be administered in two shifts of 2:30 hours each. The first shift will run from 9:30 am to noon and 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

CTET JULY 2023: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have passed class 12th with a minimum of 45 per cent marks and cleared graduation with 50 per cent marks, and post graduation with 55 per cent marks are eligible for the CTET 2023.

CTET JULY 2023: Selection process

The CTET consists of two papers: Paper I is for those who want to impart education to students in class I through V, and Paper II is for those who want to teach students in class VI through VIII. Every question on the CTET is a multiple-choice question (MCQ) with four possible answers, only one of which will be correct.

CTET JULY 2023: Passing criteria

To pass the examination, candidates must receive the minimum marks required prescribed by the CBSE. The passing scores are determined individually based on categories. To pass the exam, general category students must receive 90 out of 150 possible points. While SC and ST applicants must receive 82.5 out of 150 possible points. To be eligible for the CTET 2023, OBC category students must receive 82.5 out of 150 possible points.