CBSE CTET July 2023 Registration Begins at ctet.nic.in, How to Apply

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2023 July session. Candidates who want to apply for the entrance examination must visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. The last date to apply for the entrance examination is till May 26.

“The aspiring candidates have to apply online only through CTET website i.e. https://ctet.nic.in. The online application-process will be start from 27-04-2023 (Thursday) onwards and the last date for submitting online application is 26-05-2023 (Friday) upto 11:59 hrs. The fee can be paid upto 26-05-2023 (Friday) before 11:59 hrs," reads the official notice.

CTET JULY 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have passed class 12th with a minimum of 45 per cent marks and cleared graduation with 50 per cent marks, and post graduation with 55 per cent marks are eligible for the CTET 2023.

CTET JULY 2023: Steps to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on CTET July 2023 registration link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new tab will open where candidates will have to register themselves first.

Step 4: Once completed, candidates have to fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Step 5: Click on submit button and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

CTET JULY 2023: Application Fees

Candidates from the general and OBC categories only have to pay Rs 1000 for Paper I or II. Those applying for both papers must pay Rs 1200. For applicants who fall under the SC, ST, and differently-abled person categories, the application fee is Rs. 500 for papers I or II, while the fee for both papers is Rs. 600.

CTET JULY 2023: Selection Process

The CTET consists of two papers: Paper I is for those who want to educate students in grades I through V, and Paper II is for those who want to teach students in grades VI through VIII. Every question on the CTET is a multiple-choice question (MCQ) with four possible answers, only one of which will be the best.

CTET JULY 2023: Passing Criteria

To pass the examination, candidates must receive the minimum marks required prescribed by the CBSE. The passing scores are determined individually based on categories. To pass the exam, general category students must receive 90 out of 150 possible points. While SC and ST applicants must receive 82.5 out of 150 possible points. To be eligible for the CTET 2023, OBC category students must receive 82.5 out of 150 possible points.

