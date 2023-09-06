CBSE CTET Results Likely To Be Released By End Of September: Report

The Central Board Of Secondary Education is likely to release the CTET results by the end of September. Various media reports have claimed likewise still there is no official confirmation. Meanwhile, the Board has not released the preliminary answer keys for CBSE CTET. The Board has remain tight lipped over the development. Candidates can check answer key from the official website, ctet.nic.in.

CBSE CTET 2023 ANSWER KEY: STEPS TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of CTET 2023, ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the CTET answer key under the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Key in your login credentials like roll number, password and captcha.

Step 5: CTET answer key 2023 will appear on your screen.

Step 6: At last check the answer key and raise objections if required.

Once the CBSE CTET provisional answer key is released, candidates who appeared will have chance to raise objections. With a non- refundable amount, every candidate can challenge any answer of the key released by the Board. Candidates while challenging has to give an evidence to support their arguments. However, whether there challenge is incorporated or not will not be informed by the board.

The Central Board Of Secondary Education will release the final answer key. Candidates will not be allowed to ask for any modification, once final CBSE CTET answer key is released.

After reviewing the student grievances, CBSE will create the CTET final answer key. The CTET scoring will be made available following the 2023 CTET results announcement. The CTET scorecard is transferable for life. The CTET exam is used to determine who is hired to teach at several government schools, including KVs, NVs, ERDO, and National Army schools. Additionally, several private schools hire teachers based on their CTET results.

This year, CBSE received more than 29 lakh application form. An estimated 80% of students appeared for the exam. From the total, 15,01,719 students registered for paper 1 (for classes 1 to 5), of which 14,02,184 were for paper 2 (for classes 6 to 8).