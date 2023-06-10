CBSE Declares Central Teacher Eligibility Test Dates; Deets Inside

The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the examination date for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test. This year, the exam is scheduled for August 20. As per the notice, the CTET exam will be conducted offline on the specified date. Detailed information about the exam date can be found on the official website at ctet.nic.in.

“The candidates registered for the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) are hereby informed that the CTET examination will now be conducted in offline mode i.e. pen-paper (OMR) based on 20.08.2023 (SUNDAY) all over India in the specified cities,” reads the official notification.

The registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 began on April 27 and ended on May 26. Meanwhile, candidates can make the payment of the application fee latest by May 26.

Important Dates

CTET Official Notification: 27 April

Last date to apply: 26 May

Last date to pay: 29 May

Application correction window: 29 May to 2 June

CTET Admit Card: 18 or 19 August

CTET Exam: 20 August

CTET examination comprises two papers

Paper I is intended for individuals aspiring to teach students in classes I to V, while Paper II is designed for those aiming to teach students in classes VI to VIII. All questions in the CTET are presented in a Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format, where four alternatives are provided and candidates must choose the most appropriate answer among them.

CTET exam will be held in 2 shift

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test will take place in two shifts. The first shift will start from 9:30 am to 12 noon, and the second shift will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Admit cards will be issued to the candidates at the scheduled time, which they need to carry to the examination hall. Earlier the application process was conducted from 27 April to 26 May.

It is important to note that the Central Teacher Eligibility Test exam syllabus, eligibility criteria, and other pertinent information have already been released by the CBSE. The information bulletin for the CTET exam is now available on the official website ctet.nic.in.