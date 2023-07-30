CBSE Forms Partnerships with 15 Institutes to Foster Skill Education, Teacher Training

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) entered into memorandums of understanding (MOU) with 15 different institutions to promote skill education and capacity building of teachers in order to give students access to a variety of knowledge and exposure to cutting-edge technology. The board has partnered with companies that offer sector skills, including Atal Innovation Mission, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, the council for the manufacturing of apparel and home furnishings, the council for the automotive industry, the council for sports, physical education, and leisure skills, the council for logistics, the council for furniture and fixtures, the council for the life sciences, the council for textiles, and the council for the healthcare industry.

Additionally, the Sector Skill Councils will assist the board in creating skill modules, study materials for skill topics, staging contests or hackathons for students, and providing teacher training. The NEP places a major emphasis on increased cooperation between academia and industry. The curriculum must be in line with what the business requires and should allow for student internships and apprenticeships to encourage exposure to the field. It is also fundamental to upgrade teachers’ competence to achieve the intended goals."CBSE through these initiatives has thus entered into strategic partnerships for the skill development, education and training,” stated a release from the board.

CBSE further stated that SAFAL, a competency-based census evaluation for grades 3, 5, and 8 for school growth, will be supported by the Central Square Foundation (CSF) for the board. For the purpose of conducting SAFAL for grades 3, 5, and 8, the partners will create high-quality competency-based tests.Oxford University Press India and Educational Initiatives Pvt Ltd will create training modules on developing competency-based capacity building programmes (CBP) for teachers of English, math, science, and social science, updating current CBPs to improve assessment and evaluation, and creating training materials for developing CBPs on the National Curriculum Framework Foundational Stage (NCF-FS).

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), whose popularity is expanding, can become a worldwide board in the Global South, according to India’s Union Minister of State for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, who made this claim at the G20 conference on June 21.