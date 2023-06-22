CBSE Likely to Become an International Board: Education Minister Pradhan

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) can become an international board in the Global South, due to its growing popularity, said Union Education Minster of India, Dharmendra Pradhan on the sidelines of the G20 meeting, today, June 21.

During the sidelines of the G20 4th Working Group Meeting for education, the Minister said that India’s National Education Policy (NEP) is being noticed by the world. “NEP can become the model for the emerging economies” he added. With this, University Grant Commission can also alter its norms to allow the operation of foreign Universities in India, reported Indian Express.

On the sidelines of the G20’s meeting on education, Union Minister said that UGC is at the final stage of drafting the rules for the inclusion of international Universities in India. It will be done in accordance with the National Education Policy ( NEP).

“While CBSE schools in Singapore are for the diaspora, I was surprised to learn about the popularity of the CBSE board and pedagogy in Japan. I was told that mathematics and other subjects’ pedagogy is sought after,” said Pradhan at the press conference.

After this, the minister claimed that CBSE can become an international board, especially for the Global South. He further stated that India’s NEP is a model for emerging economies, and it is being closely watched by global leaders. The Union Minister also believes that a new generation of entrepreneurs is made possible by NEP’s new profound focus on practical education.

The development of technology has made education more accessible to everyone, he added. “We are planning for technology-based interventions to help students prepare for the IITJEE and NEET competitive examinations,” the Union Education Minister added.

Pradhan said that the nation currently spends 4 per cent of its GDP on education when discussing greater financial allocation for education. He also agreed that they have not yet reached the 6% of GDP mark, which was promised while announcing the NEP. He also blamed resource limitations for this shortcoming.