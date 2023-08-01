CBSE Releases CTET 2023 Exam City Allotment At ctet.nic.in

The Central Board Of Secondary Education has released the CTET 2023 exam city allotment. Registered candidates can download the exam city allotment from ctet.nic.in. The examination is scheduled for August 20, 2023 in offline mode after five years. The official notification informed the candidates that CTET 2023 will be conducted in OMR based mode.

CTET 2023: Steps to download

1- Visit the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in

2- On the webpage, select on the link that mentions, Public Notice dated 01/08/2023: View Date & City (Pre Admit Card) for CTET Aug-2023

3- These are the list of guidelines that candidates should keep in mind, Then, scroll down.

4- Click on “View Date and City (Pre Admit Card) for CTET Aug-2023."

5- A new page will open wherein candidates have to enter their login details.

6- A new window will appear with Pre Admit Card and exam city allotment.

7- If candidate wish, they can download the card and allotment slip.

The official communication read as, “The applicants of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), who had paid the examination fee by completing the application process from 27/04/2023 to 26/05/2023, are informed that this examination will be conducted on 20/08/2023 in OMR-based (offline) mode. The admit card of the candidates, with details of the examination city allotted to them is uploaded on the website of CTET (https://ctet.nic.in)."

CBSE will release the CTET 2023 admit card on August 18, two days of ahead of the entrance examination. This year, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test registration process began on April 27 and concluded on May 26. The online application correction window was open from May 29 to June 2. The CTET 2023 will be administered in two shifts which are Shift 1 and Shift 2. The first shift will take place from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM, while the second shift will run from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM.

The CTET exam paper is entirely made up of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each with four alternative responses. Candidates have to choose the right option from the available ones. Assessing candidates’ qualifications and suitability for teaching positions in elementary and secondary schools is the main objective of the CTET exam. Paper 1 and Paper 2 are the two main papers that make up the exam. Candidates who clear CTET 2023 will be eligible to apply for the recruitment process for various government teaching posts.