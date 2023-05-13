CBSE Starts Post-result Annual Psychological Counselling For Board Exam Students

With the announcement of CBSE results, the Board will start ‘post-result annual psychological counselling’ from today, May 13 which will continue till May 27. The psychological service timings will be 9:30 am to 5:30 pm. Students can take help from Monday to Saturday.

For the last 25 years, CBSE has been providing counselling services to students and parents to overcome common psychological problems related to exams and results in two phases respectively.

During the second phase, a total of 59 principals, trained counsellors, and special educators from CBSE-affiliated government and private schools and psychologists will be available for tele-counselling. Out of these 53 are from India, while six experts are from the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Students can dial a toll-free number 1800-11-8004 from any part of the country which will give centralized access to CBSE tele-counselling, helpline, information, and helpful tips to parents and students in case of result-related anxiety or stress. The counselling link on the CBSE website also provides helpful information and helps stakeholders in multiple ways.

About 38,83,710 students appeared for the CBSE Board Exams 2023 this year. CBSE conducted the Class 10 exam between February 15 to March 21. While the Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 5. As many as 93.12 per cent of students have cleared the class 10 exams while 87.33 per cent of students managed to pass the class 12 exams this year.

To clear the CBSE Board Exams, students will have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject. As per the passing criteria for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2023, a student must secure a minimum of 26 marks out of 80 to pass the theory examination of particular subjects.

This year in class 12th as well as class 10th, girls have again outperformed boys. In class 10, overall pass percentage of girls is 90.68 per cent and boys scored 84.67 per cent. In class 10th girls scored 94.25 per cent while boys scored 92.27 per cent. JNV has been adjudged as the best-performing institute in both class 10 and 12 results.