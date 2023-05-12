CBSE To Conduct Class 10, 12 Board Exams In 2024 From February 15 Onwards; Check Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in its notification has decided to hold class 10 and class 12 board exams from February 15, 2024, onwards, the board has said in an official notice. “The board has decided to conduct the 2024 examinations from 15th of February 2024," it stated. This is the first time, when the examination body has declared the dates of examination a year ahead.

Meanwhile, CBSE has released the class 12th results today, May 12, 2023. Students can access their results from the official websites of board- cbse.nic.in and on cbse.gov.in. This year, the overall pass percentage of CBSE class 12th students is 87.33 percent while in 2022, it was pegged at 97.71 percent. This year, there is a drop in the overall results by 5.38 percent. In 2023 class 12th, girls have again outperformed than boys.

In 2023, overall pass percentage of girls is 90.68 percent and boys scored 84.67 percent. However, the results in 2022 were slightly better. In 2022, girls scored 94.54 percent while for boys, it was 91.25 percent. On the basis on region, Trivandrum scored the highest with 99.91 percent followed by Bengaluru, Chennai, West Delhi, Chandigarh and Delhi East.

To access the scores or marksheet from the main website, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth on the CBSE portal. It is to be noted that the original marks sheets and certificates will be distributed by the school in due course of time. Additionally, digital copies of the CBSE Result 2023 will be available on DigiLocker app. The details that will be mentioned on CBSE Board Exam Result 2023 include Candidate’s Name, Father and Mother Name, School Name, Subject Name, Roll Number, Board Name, Subject-wise Marks obtained, Subject Code, Qualifying status (pass/fail), Grades and Remarks.

CBSE CLASS 12 RESULT 2023: STEPS TO CHECK

Step 1 - Go to cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in to access the CBSE website.

Step 2 - Find the ‘Result’ tab on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3 - Next, click on the link for “CBSE 12th Result 2023".

Step 4 - In the login window that opens on the screen, enter your Roll Number and any other necessary information.

Step 5 - Double-check all the details and then click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6 - For students in the Arts, Commerce, and Science courses, the CBSE Class 12 Board Result 2023 will be shown on the screen.

Step 7 - Save your Results for later use by downloading them.