CBSE To Introduce 33 Subjects Including AI And Coding As Part Of Skill Development Training

In order to keep up with the times and better accommodate students in the fast-paced world, the Central Board of Secondary Education will be gearing up for a slew of changes in addition to the adoption of the New Education Policy (NEP 2020).

As a component of the New Education Policy, the CBSE recently announced that it intends to promote vocational education as well as skill development training among its students by teaching them coding and artificial intelligence (AI) across Classes 6 to 8. Up until now, courses focusing on skill education began only in the ninth grade.

The compilation of 33 subjects provided by CBSE include topics like data science, artificial intelligence, Khadi Kashmiri Embroidery, Augmented Reality (AR), financial literacy, coding, satellite applications, These modules are expected to take between 12 and 15 hours and the time between practical work and theoretical learning will be split in a ratio of 70 – 30

In order to guarantee that students obtain an excellent foundation in coding and AI, Microsoft has been roped in to put together the coding syllabus for CBSE. Through creative techniques, the NEP seeks to emphasise mathematics and computational thinking more during the school years, beginning at the foundational stages of classes 6 to 8.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is anticipated to announce the board examination 2023 results for classes 10th and 12th in May.

Board exams for classes 10 and 12 in 2023 were held from February through April, starting on February 15. Exams for classes 10 and 12 ended on March 21 and April 5, respectively. This year, an estimated 38 lakh students took the CBSE class 10th and 12th exams. There were around 21,86,940 students who took Class 10 and 16,96,770 students who sat the Class 12 exams.

While the evaluation of class 10 answer sheets got done on April 16th, the evaluation of class 12 answer sheets was wrapped up around the last week of April. CBSE is likely to release the Class 10 and 12 results on the same day, although a few hours apart. The official date for the declaration of the results has not yet been announced by CBSE. Prior to the announcement, the Board will announce the date and time of the results on its social media pages.

