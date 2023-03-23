CBSE Warns About Fake Board Exam Paper Leak News, Removes Several Fake YouTube Links

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a public notice yesterday, stating it has successfully conducted Class 10 annual examinations for approximately 21.87 lakh registered students for the academic year 2022-23. CBSE concluded Class 10 Exam on March 21, 2023. The Board has issued an important notice on CBSE Board Exams 2023 fake paper leak news.

The Board in the notice has informed that important actions was taken against those anti-social elements who made false claims of paper leak on social media during the examinations and uploaded fake messages and video links to allure students and parents to get the question paper on payment. CBSE said it took several measures to ensure smooth and uninterrupted conduct of all these examinations.

The board lodged complaints with the Delhi Police Special Cell (MAC) to take appropriate action against the miscreants under various provisions of IPC and IT Act. Taking these matters seriously, the Board also took strict action and removed hundreds of fake YouTube links so that students and parents are not misled by the information.

CBSE has further urged the public to be on alert against unverified news or rumours and have requested not to participate in such activities or spread such information through any form of communication. The board will take action against a student under Unfair Means rules and various sections of IPC, if found spreading fake news.

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 was started on February 15, 2023. Class 10 board exams concluded on March 21, 2023. Class 12 board exams will end on April 5, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE.

Earlier, CBSE banned the use of Chat GPT and said anyone found guilty of using the platform will be booked for using unfair means. On the list of prohibited items, CBSE has added the much talked about Open AI product Chat GPT. To clear the CBSE board examination, a candidate must score a minimum of a 33 per cent mark in every subject.

Read all the Latest Education News here