CCIL Recruitment 2023: Hiring For 93 Vacancies In Marketing, Accounts And Other Posts Open

The prestigious Cotton Corporation of India Limited (CCIL) is an established central public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Textiles. It is one of the most reputed and leading organisations in the country, which engages in procuring, trading and marketing cotton. Recently, the organisation has announced that it is recruiting candidates. It is offering a golden opportunity for aspirants to apply to various positions of Management Trainees and Executives.

CCIL has released an official notification regarding the recruitment and invited online applications for 93 vacancies in various departments like Marketing and Accounts. As per its official website, the registration process commenced on July 24 and will close on August 13. Interested candidates can check the notification through the official website: cotcorp.org.in.

Application fee and age limit

The application fee for candidates belonging to the General, Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) is Rs 1,500. The fee for candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC) or Scheduled Tribes (ST) is Rs 500. The payment for the same can be done using Debit cards of Rupay, Visa, Mastercard or Maestro, Credit Cards or Internet banking. As for the age limit, the candidate should be between the age of 18 to 30 years.

Educational Qualification

A candidate must have certain educational qualifications before applying at CCIL. An aspirant must have a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Agriculture, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Agri-Business Management, a Chartered Accountancy (CA) course, a Certified Management Accounting (CMA) or an MBA in Finance. The degrees must be from a recognised university in India.

Exam Date

The month and the date of the examination will be informed separately by CCIL.

Pay Scale

Selected candidates for the post of Management Trainee in the marketing and accounts department will be offered Rs 30,000 to Rs 1,20,000. For the post of Junior Commercial Executive, the candidate will be offered Rs 22,000 to Rs 90,000.

How to apply

- Candidates have to just visit the Cotton Corporation of India’s website www.cotcorp.org.in and click on the recruitment link.

- After filling out the application form, all necessary documents must be uploaded as well.

- The next step will be to pay the fee for the application.

- Download and get a printout of the application form.