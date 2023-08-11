CEE Kerala Begins Application for Admission to LLM Programme 2023

The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala has called for applications for admission to its LLM programme 2023-2024. Candidates can access the PG degree in the law application form on cee.kerala.gov and fill it out by August 13 by 3 pm. Scheduled for September 10, the entrance exam will be a computer-based test (CBT).

The entrance exam will be held in across centres in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kannur. Admission to the LLM programme will be made on the basis of a merit list prepared through an entrance exam conducted through CEE.

CEE Kerala LLM Admission 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate enrolling in the LLM programme should have passed the five-year or three-year LLB with a minimum of 50 per cent marks from any University in Kerala or other universities, recognized by the particular University in Kerala.

Candidates who have appeared or will be appearing for the regular final year LLB exams can also apply. They will have to generate the provisional degree certificate of the qualifying examination and the mark lists of all semesters at the time of admission.

CEE Kerala LLM Admission 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1 - Go to the official website of CEE Kerala, cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2 - The users who are new can register themselves by entering elementary details and an application number will be generated.

Step 3 - Log in to fill out the application form with the credentials including the registration number generated in the previous step.

Step 4 - Submit the form after paying the online application fee.

Step 5 - Next, the required documents are to be uploaded in the specified format.

Step 6 - Save the application form and take out the printout for future reference.

CEE Kerala LLM Admission 2023: Application Fees

An application fee of Rs 840 has to be paid by the candidates belonging to the general category. While those belonging to SC and ST categories have to pay Rs 420.

CEE Kerala LLM Admission 2023: Exam pattern

Divided into two parts, the duration of the LLM exam will be 120 minutes. The entrance exam will contain objective questions. One mark is to be deducted for every wrong answer while three marks will be awarded for every correct answer.