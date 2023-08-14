CEE Kerala LLB 3 Year Provisional Answer Key Released At cee.kerala.gov.in

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations issued the provisional answer keys for the three-year LLB 2023-24. The answer keys for the entrance exam are available at cee.kerala.gov.in for those who appeared- for the test. The entrance exams for Three Year LLB 2023–24 admission were held on Sunday, August 13 at various locations in Kerala.

CEE Kerala LLB : Steps To Check

1- Visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in

2- On the homepage, under latest announcements section, candidates have to check the link of CEE Kerala. Or they can also select the LLB portal tab

3- Select the link.

4- A pdf will automatically open in your electronic device.

5- You can also download for future references.

Candidates who wants to raise objections in the released answer key can do so by login into student portal. With a non-refund fee of Rs 100 per questions, candidates by way of Demand Dradft drawn in favour of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram, by post or hand delivery as to reach the office on or before 18.08.2023, 4.00 PM.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala has called off applications for admission to its LLM programme 2023-2024. Candidates could access the PG degree in the law application form on cee.kerala.gov and fill it out by August 13. Scheduled for September 10, the entrance exam will be a computer-based test (CBT).

The entrance exam will be held in across centres in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kannur. Admission to the LLM programme will be made on the basis of a merit list prepared through an entrance exam conducted through CEE. The candidate enrolling in the LLM programme should have passed the five-year or three-year LLB with a minimum of 50 per cent marks from any University in Kerala or other universities, recognized by the particular University in Kerala.

Candidates who have appeared or will be appearing for the regular final year LLB exams can also apply. They will have to generate the provisional degree certificate of the qualifying examination and the mark lists of all semesters at the time of admission.