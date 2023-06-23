Ceiling Fan Falls in DU's Hansraj College, Few Students Injured

A few students were injured after a ceiling fan fell over them during a class at Delhi University’s Hansraj College, a student group claimed on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday during a B.Com (Hons) class, following which the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest on the college premises, citing ’negligence’ on the part of the administration.

There was no immediate response from the college administration.

“Due to the negligence of the Hansraj College administration, a running fan fell in the B.Com II class on Wednesday, injuring some students. In protest, the students led by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged a protest,” the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said in a statement.

Several other issues, including that of academics, were also raised during the demonstration, it said. Last year, the roof of a building housing the Geography department in the varsity’s Kirorimal College collapsed.