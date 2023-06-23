CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » Ceiling Fan Falls in DU's Hansraj College, Few Students Injured
1-MIN READ

Ceiling Fan Falls in DU's Hansraj College, Few Students Injured

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 17:01 IST

New Delhi, India

The incident took place on Wednesday during a BCom (Hons) class at DU's Hansraj College (File Photo)

The incident took place on Wednesday during a BCom (Hons) class at DU's Hansraj College (File Photo)

A few students were injured after a ceiling fan fell over them during a class at Delhi University's Hansraj College, a student group claimed

A few students were injured after a ceiling fan fell over them during a class at Delhi University’s Hansraj College, a student group claimed on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday during a B.Com (Hons) class, following which the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest on the college premises, citing ’negligence’ on the part of the administration.

There was no immediate response from the college administration.

“Due to the negligence of the Hansraj College administration, a running fan fell in the B.Com II class on Wednesday, injuring some students. In protest, the students led by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged a protest,” the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said in a statement.

Several other issues, including that of academics, were also raised during the demonstration, it said. Last year, the roof of a building housing the Geography department in the varsity’s Kirorimal College collapsed.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sukanya Nandy
Sukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has been writing and reporting on education and lifestyle for over four years...Read More
Tags:
  1. delhi university
first published:June 23, 2023, 17:01 IST
last updated:June 23, 2023, 17:01 IST