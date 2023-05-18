Celebrity Education: Arjun Ram Meghwal Studied Law and MBA, is a Retired IAS Officer

In a significant reshuffle of the Union cabinet, Arjun Ram Meghwal, a Member of Parliament (MP) representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Rajasthan, has been appointed as the new Union Minister for Law. This appointment bestows upon Meghwal additional responsibilities, including the charge of culture and parliamentary affairs as Minister of State, along with an independent charge of the law ministry. It is noteworthy that Meghwal, now leading the law ministry, did not previously hold a cabinet rank.

Meghwal assumed the crucial post of Union Minister for Law, succeeding Kiren Rijiju, who was reassigned to the Ministry of Earth Sciences. This transition followed Rijiju’s expression of criticism towards the collegium system for appointing judges.

Educational Qualification

Born on December 20, 1953, in a small village located in the Thar Desert of Bikaner, Arjun Ram Meghwal possesses a commendable educational background. He completed his bachelor’s degree in law from Dungar College in Bikaner in 1977, followed by a post-graduation in political science in 1979. In addition, he has also earned an MBA degree, further enriching his educational profile.

Retired IAS Officer

Prior to his foray into politics, Meghwal pursued a diverse range of professions, including civil service, social work, farming, and education. Beginning his career as a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, he successfully qualified for the Rajasthan administrative services in 1982. This achievement led to his election to the Rajasthan Udhyog Seva, where he served as the District Magistrate (Collector) in the Government of Rajasthan.

With a political career spanning over a decade, Arjun Ram Meghwal has emerged as a prominent figure within the BJP. During Prime Minister Modi’s first term, he assumed the role of Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation. His tenure in these ministries contributed to his extensive understanding of governance and legislative processes.

In 2009, Meghwal secured a seat in the Lok Sabha as a Member of Parliament from Bikaner, garnering the trust and support of the electorate. He was subsequently re-elected in the 2014 general election for the 16th Lok Sabha. Notably, during his second term as an MP, he held the prestigious position of Chief Whip of the BJP in Lok Sabha, demonstrating his adept leadership skills and ability to navigate the political landscape. Additionally, he was appointed as the Chairman of the House Committee in the lower house by the Speaker, further highlighting his influential role in parliamentary proceedings.