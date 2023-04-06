Celebrity Education: Know Education Qualification of RBI's New Executive Director Neeraj Nigam

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Neeraj Nigam as Executive Director (ED) with effect from April 3, 2023. As executive director, Nigam will oversee the departments of consumer education and protection, financial inclusion, and development, besides the legal and secretary units. Let us get to know his education qualification:

The new Executive Director holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Barkatullah University, Bhopal. He also has a professional degree from the Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB).

Nigam has, over a span of more than three decades, served in regulation and supervision, human resource management, premises, currency management, bank accounts, and other areas in the RBI, in its central office as well as regional offices.

Prior to being promoted to the position executive director, Nigam was heading the Bhopal regional office of the bank as regional director.

