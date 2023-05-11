CHANGE LANGUAGE
Celebrity Education Qualification: Amitabh Bachchan Wanted to be an Engineer, Became Superstar After Giving 12 Flop Films

May 11, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan studied in Allahabad, Nainital, and New Delhi before becoming a Bollywood superstar (Representative Image)

Amitabh studied at Gyan Prabodhini Boys High School located in Allahabad. He further studied at Sherwood College, Nainital. After this, he obtained a B.Sc degree from the famous Kirori Mal College, New Delhi

Bollywood’s ‘Shahenshah’ Amitabh Bachchan is very popular not only in India but also abroad. Amitabh, a resident of Allahabad, has struggled a lot to make his place in the film industry. He has faced many rejections, sometimes because of his height and sometimes because of his voice.

He studied in Allahabad, Nainital, and New Delhi before becoming a Bollywood superstar. Let us get to know about his life and his educational qualification.

Early Life and Family

Amitabh Bachchan was born on October 11, 1942, in Allahabad. His full name is Amitabh Harivansh Bachchan. His original surname was Srivastava, which was changed to Bachchan by his father. Earlier he was named Inquilab but after the suggestion of poet Sumitranandan Pant, he was named Amitabh, which means ‘the light that never fades’. Amitabh Bachchan’s father Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a famous Hindi poet. His mother Teji Bachchan was from a Sikh community in Lyallpur (Faisalabad), Pakistan.

Amitabh married his co-actress Jaya Bhaduri on June 3, 1973. They both have two children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda. Amitabh Bachchan often shares photos of his family on his social media account.

Education Qualification and Career

    Amitabh Bachchan is very fond of reading and writing. He is also very active on social media. Amitabh studied at Gyan Prabodhini Boys High School located in Allahabad. He further studied at Sherwood College, Nainital. After this, he obtained a B.Sc degree from the famous Kirori Mal College, New Delhi. He wanted to become an engineer but luck had something else in store for him.

    Amitabh made his Bollywood debut in 1969 with the film Saat Hindustani. Before becoming a Bollywood superstar, his name was associated with many unsuccessful films. When he entered the world of acting, he gave 12 consecutive flop films. He auditioned for anchoring in ‘All India Radio’ but was rejected due to his heavy voice. But luck had something else in mind and the film ‘Zanjeer’ proved to be a milestone in his career. The film broke all the records of success at the box office and Amitabh never looked back after that and became the ‘Shahenshah’ of the industry. In the year 2000, he made his debut on the small screen with the quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

