Celebrity Education: Walt Disney Studied Till Eighth Grade, Wanted to Become Hollywood Actor

Education is necessary, but there have been many people who did not get opportunities to study much, yet they became successful in life. The same was the case with Walt Disney, who is the founder of Disneyland, the world’s number one entertainment company.

Born in Chicago on September 5, 1901, Walt Disney’s childhood was spent in extreme poverty. But he had a childhood hobby of making cartoons. He wanted to become a Hollywood actor but that could never happen. Let’s know the educational qualification and journey of Walt Disney, the father of the famous cartoon Mickey Mouse.

Studied Only Till Class 8

Walt Disney studied only till the eighth grade because in the year 1918 the First World War had started. He didn’t graduate from High School as he dropped out from McKinley High School at the age of 16. He, however, won honorary degrees from noted universities such as, Yale, Harvard and UCLA.

He started working as an ambulance driver for the Red Cross. Earlier he wanted to join the US Army. But due to his very young age, he could not get admitted. He became an ambulance driver by making his fake birth certificate. After some time, he also enrolled in the night course of the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts.

Started Cartoon Company at the Age of 19

Walt Disney opened his cartoon company at the age of just 19. But not a single cartoon of his was sold. The accumulated capital was also finished and there was no money left for food. He had to take the help of his friends. He stayed with them for many days. His financial crisis continued till the age of 22. He was disappointed as nothing was working out for him. He was even fired from a newspaper organisation as he was considered lazy and useless.

Studio Built at the Age of 25

Walt Disney tried to set up the company once again at the age of 25. This time he converted a garage into a studio. This time he got successful with the animation of Alice in Cartoonland and Osworld the Robot. But after three years, in 1928, his co-workers of The Rabbit left him.

Steambolt Brought Success

The year 1928 was bad for Walt Disney on one hand because his colleagues had left. On the other hand, Walt Disney’s did not know his life was going to change. Walt Disney’s animation Steambolt Willie brought him great success. After this, Mickey Mouse almost became a celebrity. He created many cartoon characters like Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Mini Mouse.

