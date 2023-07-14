Central Bank Of India 2023: Applications To Fill 1,000 Managerial Posts Open

The Central Bank of India is inviting applications to fill a total of 1,000 manager-level positions. The registration will end on July 15 and interested candidates can submit their applications for the posts of Manager in Middle Management Grade Scale II through the official website of the Central Bank of India, centralbankofindia.co.in. The online exam is scheduled to take place in either the second or third week of August.

To be eligible for the posts, candidates must possess a degree in any discipline from a university that is recognised by the government of India. Additionally, the maximum age limit for applicants is 32 years as of May 31, 2023.

The selection process for the managerial posts includes an online written test and a personal interview. The written examination will comprise 100 questions, each carrying 1 mark, and the total duration of the exam will be 60 minutes. Candidates who clear the online test will be invited for the interview, which will be conducted for 100 marks.

It is important to note that the minimum passing marks for the interview are 50% for General/EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST/OBC candidates. The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 850. However, for candidates belonging to Schedule Caste (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD), and women candidates, the application fee is Rs 175.

Retired officers, including those who voluntarily retired, from any bank (PSU/RRB/Private Banks/Cooperative Banks) up to the rank of Senior Manager or equivalent, are eligible for appointment in the Central Bank of India.

For retired clerks and equivalents of the Central Bank of India who have completed the JAIIB (Junior Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers) examination, they may also be considered for appointment.

All applicants, regardless of their background, are required to have a minimum of three years of experience in rural banking. In the case of young candidates, a minimum requirement is a graduate degree with computer skills such as MS Office, email and internet proficiency. However, those with degrees like M.Sc. (IT), BE (IT), MCA and MBA will be given preference.

According to the Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023 Notification, interested and eligible applicants are required to send their duly filled application form, KYC document and education qualification certificate to the email address rdpunero@centralbank.co.in before the specified deadline.