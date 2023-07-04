Central Bank Of India To Recruit 1000 Managers; See Details And Apply Online

The Central Bank Of India is inviting online applications for the recruitment of Managers in Grade Scale II (Mainstream) posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in/en by July 15, 2023. The exam will be conducted in the 2nd or 3rd week of August 2023, tentatively. This drive aims to fill approximately 1000 vacancies.

Age

The candidate should be 32 years old or below as of May 31, 2023. There is some relaxation in the upper age limit of 5 years for those belonging to the categories of SC/ST/OBC and children or family members of those who died in the 1984 riots. Candidates falling into the category of PwBD have 10 years of relaxation. Candidates seeking age relaxation are required to provide the necessary documents during the interview.

Educational Qualification

The candidate should have a degree in any discipline from any recognized university by the Government of India or CAIIB. Preference will be given to applicants who have other higher qualifications as well.

Experience

Candidate should have at least a minimum of 3 years of experience as an officer in Private Sector Banks or minimum of 6 years of experience as a clerk in Private Sector banks with a postgraduate diploma in risk management (MBA, MCA/Forex/ Treasury Management, CA, ICWA, CFA, PGDM, or CMA) or diploma from the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance.

Selection Procedure

The applicants will be selected through an online written test and a personal interview. The online exam will be of 100 marks and will include questions about Banking, Computer knowledge, the present economic scenario, and general awareness. The candidates who pass the online exam will be further called for an interview.

Application fee

For all the other candidates, the application fee is Rs 850 (excluding GST), and people falling in the categories of SC/ST/PwBD and women are required to pay Rs 175 (excluding GST).

How to Apply

Candidates are required to visit the official website https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in/en .They have to click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE" or click on the link https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/cbimmjun23/

Register themselves by filling out basic information and a provisional registration number and password that will be generated by the system.

Applicants are required to upload their scanned photographs and signatures.

Fill out the form and pay the fee.

Click on the submit button.

Take a printout of the form for future reference.