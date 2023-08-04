Central Railway Announces 1303 Vacancies For Junior Engineer, Loco Pilot, And Train Manager Posts

Central Railway’s latest recruitment drive has opened up a golden opportunity for aspiring candidates looking for government jobs in the Indian Railways. The railway recruitment cell is inviting online applications from eligible candidates to fill a total of 1303 vacancies for the posts of Junior Engineer, Loco Pilot, and Guard/Train Manager. Interested candidates can apply for the positions by visiting the official website of Central Railway, rrccr.com.

This recruitment process is being conducted through the GDCE quota, and only regular and eligible Central Railway employees as of August 1, 2023, are eligible to apply. Candidates must have started working for the railway on or before August 1, 2021. Those who have retired or have been transferred to another railway will not be considered for recruitment.

The number of positions to be filled for each post is as follows:

Assistant Loco Pilot - 732 vacancies

Technician - 255 vacancies

Junior Engineer - 234 vacancies

Guard/Train Manager - 82 vacancies

The educational qualifications required for each position are as follows:

Assistant Loco Pilot - ITI in NCVT/SCVT trades obtained through recognized institutions after completing matriculation or SSLC, or a three-year degree in various engineering subjects obtained through a recognized institution in place of ITI.

Technician - ITI certificate from a trade school accredited by NCVT or SCVT, along with matriculation or SSLC.

Junior Engineer - A three-year Diploma in any Basic Stream substream from a reputable University.

The age limit for applicants is as follows:

Unreserved - 42 years

OBC - 45 years

SC/ST - 47 years

Important Dates to Remember:

Publication Date of The Notification - 1 August 2023

Starting Date for Online Submission of Forms - 3 August 2023

Last Date for Submission of Online Forms - 2 September 2023

How to Apply:

Go to www.rrccr.com, the RRC/CR’s official website.

Select the “New Registration" link.

Enter your date of birth and 11-digit employee ID number, then click Proceed.

Enter your name, address, phone number, and email address. An email or SMS will be sent to the specified email address or mobile number upon completion of the relevant information. Take a record of the registration number and password by opening the inbox of your linked email or SMS.

Log in with the password and registration number provided via email or SMS.

Complete the registration process step-by-step by adhering to the guidelines.

Submit a digital image of your photo, sample signature, self-attested birth certificate, diploma, or other document proving your education or skill level, as well as your caste (SC, ST, or OBC) certificate.

Finally, apply.

With the application process now open, eligible candidates are encouraged to seize this opportunity and apply for the vacancies to secure a rewarding career in the Indian Railways. The last date for online submission is 2 September 2023, so candidates should act promptly to avoid missing out on this chance.