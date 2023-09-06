CHANGE LANGUAGE
Centre Approves 10% Quota for Govt Students in Puducherry Medical Education
1-MIN READ

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

PTI

Last Updated: September 06, 2023, 12:45 IST

Puducherry (Pondicherry), India

A release from office of the Chief Minister said the reservation came into immediate effect (Representative image)

Students from government schools who cleared NEET examination would benefit and they should have studied in government schools from standard one

The Union Home Ministry has given its nod to introduce 10 percent horizontal reservation for students passing out of government higher secondary schools in under graduate medical education. A release from office of the Chief Minister said the reservation came into immediate effect.

Students from government schools who cleared NEET examination would benefit and they should have studied in government schools from standard one. Chief minister N Rangasamy and Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in separate press releases thanked the Centre for okaying the proposal of the territorial government.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
