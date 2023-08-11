CG PET Counselling 2023: Application Process Begins Today, Check Schedule Here

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Chhattisgarh has released the Chhattisgarh Pre-Engineering Test (CG PET) counselling schedule for all the rounds on its official website, cgdteraipur.cgstate.gov.in. According to the official schedule, the CG PET counselling registration process will commence today, August 11 at 10:30 AM.

Candidates will have to submit necessary documents while filling out the application form including the class 10 mark sheet, class 12 mark sheet, conduct certificate, migration certificate, CG PET 2023 mark sheet, domicile certificate, and category certificate (if applicable).

CG PET counselling: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of DTE Chhattisgarh at cgdteraipur.cgstate.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the application link on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the form, pay fees, submit

Step 5: Save and download for your reference.

CG PET 2023 counselling schedule

There will be three rounds of CG PET counselling including a spot round. To qualify for admission, all candidates must successfully fulfil the Chhattisgarh PET counselling requirements. The allocation of CG PET seats will be determined by considering factors such as the candidate’s rank, preferences, and availability of seats.

In case round 1 of CG PET counselling schedule, the commencement of counselling registration will begin from August 11, 10:30 AM onwards. The last date to register for round 1 is August 15 till 5 PM. The CG PET seat allotment result against round 1 will be released on August 17. Students will have to confirm admission at the allotted institute between August 18 till August 21

In the case of round 2, the commencement of counselling registration will be held from August 22, 10:30 AM onwards. The last date to register for CG PET is August 26 at 5 PM. The CG PET seat allotment result will be declared on August 29. The confirmation of admission will be done between August 31 to September 4.

The CG PET counselling registration for the third round or spot round will be done September 9, 10:30 AM onwards. The last date to register for CG PET is September 11 until 5 PM. The merit will be released on September 13. The confirmation of admission will be done on September 14 to 15.