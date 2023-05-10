Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result LIVE: Where And How To Check CGBSE Class 10th Result At cgbse.nic.in

Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result LIVE: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the result of the class 10 board exams 2023 today, May 10. The state education minister Premsai Singh Tekam will announce the CGBSE merit list at noon. Students who appeared for the examination will be able to check the results at the official website – cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in.

This year's Chhattisgarh board exams for Class 10th were administered from March 2 to March 24. The CGBSE 10th class result will be based on the student's performance in both the theory and practical exams.