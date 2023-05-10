CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » education-career » Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result LIVE: Where And How To Check CGBSE Class 10th Result At cgbse.nic.in

Live now

Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result LIVE: Where And How To Check CGBSE Class 10th Result At cgbse.nic.in

Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result LIVE: This year's Chhattisgarh board exams for Class 10th were administered from March 2 to March 24. The CGBSE 10th class result will be based on the students' performance

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 10:26 IST

Chhattisgarh, India

Students who appeared for the examination will be able to check the results at the official website – cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in (Representative Image)

Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result LIVE: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the result of the class 10 board exams 2023 today, May 10. The state education minister Premsai Singh Tekam will announce the CGBSE merit list at noon. Students who appeared for the examination will be able to check the results at the official website – cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in.

This year’s Chhattisgarh board exams for Class 10th were administered from March 2 to March 24. The CGBSE 10th class result will be based on the student’s performance in both the theory and practical exams. The Read More

May 10, 2023 10:26 IST

Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result: Theory and Practical marks in results

The CGBSE 10th class result will be based on the student’s performance in both the theory and practical exams.

The theory exams will be worth 80 points, and the practical exams will be worth 20 points for each subject.

May 10, 2023 10:26 IST

Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result: Where to check

Students who appeared for the examination will be able to check the results at the official website – cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in.

May 10, 2023 10:24 IST

Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result: Grading system

May 10, 2023 10:22 IST

Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result: What happened in 2021?

In 2021, due to covid-19, students were made to take board exams from home. In CG Board 10th 2021 exam, all the students were passed. Apart from 100 per cent pass percentage, CGBSE also recorded 96.81 per cent students getting first division. In CGBSE 12th result, which too were held based on assignment, as many as 97% of students passed, however, no merit list was released and toppers were not announced.

May 10, 2023 10:20 IST

Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result: Credentials required to login

Students can access the results at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in using their roll number or registration number provided on the admit cards.

May 10, 2023 10:19 IST

Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result: Last year Grace marks were given

Chhattisgarh Board was earlier awarding grace marks and bonus marks to students for both classes 10 and 12. For students who are failing in a subject were given a few marks extra to meet the minimum passing criteria. This is called grace marks policy. Students were awarded marks for extracurricular activities including sports, NCC, NSS and other activities, however, bonus marks were considered only for preparation of marksheet but not for the merit list.

May 10, 2023 10:17 IST

Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result: Last year toppers

Rank 1: Suman Patel with 98.67%

Rank 1: Sonali Bala

Rank 2: Asheefa Shah with 98.17%

Rank 2: Damini Verma

Rank 2: Jay Prakash Kashyap

Rank 2: Muskan Aggarwal

Rank 2: Kahifa Anjum

Rank 2: Kamlesh Sarkar with 98%

Rank 3: Manakshi Pradhan

Rank 3: Krishan Kumar

Rank 3: Guneet Chandra

Rank 3: Harshika Choradiya

May 10, 2023 10:14 IST

Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result: Check result here

May 10, 2023 10:13 IST

Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result: Last year helpline

Last year,  to resolve students issues a helpline number was released by the authorities. The number was toll free.

May 10, 2023 10:09 IST

Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result: Last year results

In 2022, the class 10th board exam result of Chhattisgarh Board,  71 children have made a place in the top 10. In the first place are Suman and Sonali. They got 592 marks out of 600. This has happened as many students scored similar marks. The highest marks obtained for class 10 are 98.67%. At top 3 ranks are 12 students

May 10, 2023 10:05 IST

Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result: Class 12th result to be out

Along with Chhattisgarh class 10th board results, the board will also release class 12th result as well. State education minister at a press conference at noon will announce the results. Read more

May 10, 2023 10:03 IST

Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result: Distress helpline drive

As reported by media, the Chhattisgarh Board will launch a helpline drive between May 10 and May 18 for students distressed due to board results or seeking career counselling and guidance. The announcement of the helpline number will be made in the press conference today.

May 10, 2023 09:59 IST

Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result: Passing criteria

To pass the exam, Chhattisgarh class 10th board students have to score at least 33 percent marks. Students who fail in one or two exams will have to follow the improvement instructions as per the guidelines issued by the board.

May 10, 2023 09:57 IST

Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result: Website Not Working? Check via Mobile App

Step 1: Install the DigiLocker application from Play Store

Step 2: If not signed in, click on the sign-in tab on the left corner of the page, and enter credentials such as your name as per your Aadhaar card, date of birth etc.

Step 3: Once logged in, students can access their results under the ‘Issued Documents’ section of DigiLocker, where they will find their class 10 results.

May 10, 2023 09:56 IST

Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result: What to check in result

After downloading the marksheet, it is the responsibility of the students to ensure it is error-free. Students need to ensure there is no error and in case there is, they need to get it corrected by the officials at the earliest –

— Name of the Student

— Roll Number

— Spellings

— Total Marks

— Subject-wise total of theory and practical marks

— Grades Associated

— Personal Details including parents name, date of birth

— Name and Code of School

— Pass/Fail Status

May 10, 2023 09:53 IST

Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result: What does last year results say?

According to the statistics of the class 10 result in 2022, girls outperformed boys, with 78.84 per cent of girls passing and 69.07 per cent of boys passing.

Out of the approximately 8 lakh students that registered for the CGBSE class 10 board exams, just over five lakh students appeared for the class 10 exam, leading to an overall pass percentage of 74.23 per cent.

May 10, 2023 09:52 IST

Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result: Helicopter rides

In 2022, the government of Chhattisgarh decided to provide helicopter trips to students who topped the class 10 and 12 exams.

In a statement to the media, CM Bhupesh Baghel stated that the decision was intended to motivate children to perform better in their board exams. The state government sponsored the rides, which were provided to all district toppers.

May 10, 2023 09:52 IST

Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result: Grading system

Based on the grading method for class 10 results, students who score between 100 and 91 marks will obtain an A1 grade.

Those who score between 90 and 81 marks will receive an A2. This is followed by grades B1 for 80 to 71 marks and B2 for 70 to 61 marks.

Those who earn less than 33 marks will be given an E1 grade and must take the compartment exam. Students who fail one or more subjects may also be placed under compartment exams by the board.

May 10, 2023 09:50 IST

May 10, 2023 09:47 IST

Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result: Time to declare results

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the results at 12 pm

theory exams will be worth 80 points, and the practical exams will be worth 20 points for each subject. To qualify for an examination, a student must score at least 35 marks in every subject.

Supplementary exams are likely to be in July for students who fail one or more subjects. It is expected that results for the supplementary exam will be accessible in August 2023. The student’s individual subject grades as well as their total grades, percentages, grades, divisions, and pass/fail status will be included in the CGBSE 10th result for 2023. The students will also be able to download their certificate and mark sheet online after the results are announced.

On May 14, 2022, CGBSE released the results for Classes 10 and 12. The board’s overall pass rate for Class 10 was 74.23 percent, and for Class 12 it was 79.03 percent. The overall pass rate in 2021 was 100 percent. Based on how they performed in their online classes, the students were graded. During the online classes, assignments were provided to the students and graded. On May 19, the outcome was announced at 11 a.m. For the class 10 exams, 4.61 lakh students registered, 2.24 lakh of whom were male applicants and 2.36 lakh female candidates.

