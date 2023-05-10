Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result LIVE: CGBSE Inter Result Today at results.cg.nic.in, Documents Needed to Check Marks

Live now
Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 10:25 IST
Chhattisgarh, India
Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result LIVE: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will release the results of classes 10th and 12th board exams today, May 10. According to the official release issued by the Chhattisgarh Board, the results of the intermediate exam will be released today at 12 noon. The result will be announced by the School education minister Premsai Singh Tekam.
Students who appeared in the 12th board exams will be able to check their results on the website of Chhattisgarh Board at cgbse.nic.in, and results.cg.nic.in as well as on the website of News 18.com. They will need their Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Students who appeared in the 12th board exams will be able to check their results on the website of Chhattisgarh Board at cgbse.nic.in, and results.cg.nic.in as well as on the website of News 18.com.
The result will be announced by the School education minister Premsai Singh Tekam.
Students can check their results directly at News18.com by filling the form below:
2022 — Varsha Dewangan from Raipur district topped exam with 471 marks
2021 – No toppers, 97.80% Students Pass
2020 – Shreya Agrawal tops with 97% marks
2019 – Yogendra Verma tops with 97.40% marks
In 2021, due to covid-19, students were made to take board exams from home. In CG Board 10th exam, all the students passed. Apart from 100 per cent pass percentage, CGBSE also recorded 96.81 per cent of students getting first division. In CGBSE 12th results, which too were held based on assignment, as many as 97 per cent of students passed, however, no merit list was released and toppers were not announced.
The CGBSE Higher Secondary or 10th result will also be out today at noon. In 2022, overall, 74.23% of students passed. The pass percentage of girls was higher than boys as 78,84% of girls cleared the exam, however, the pass percentage of boys was at 69.07%…read more
Apart from marks, students will also get grades for their scores. Students need to ensure that the grades match the marks —
A1 – 100 to 91 marks
A2 – 90 to 81 marks
B1 – 80 to 71 marks
B2 – 70 to 61 marks
C1 – 60 to 51 marks
C2 – 50 to 41 marks
D – 40 to 33 marks
E1 – 21 to 32 marks (compartment exam)
After downloading the marksheet, it is the responsibility of the students to ensure it is error-free. Students need to ensure there is no error and in case there is, they need to get it corrected by the officials at the earliest –
— Name of the Student
— Roll Number
— Spellings
— Total Marks
— Subject-wise total of theory and practical marks
— Grades Associated
— Personal Details including parents name, date of birth
— Name and Code of School
— Pass/Fail Status
Over 8 lakh students enrolled in the CGBSE board exams in 2022, with approximately 2 lakh of them taking the class 12 exam. Last year, the pass rate for class 12 was 79.30 per cent.
Step 1: Install the DigiLocker application from Play Store
Step 2: If not signed in, click on the sign-in tab on the left corner of the page, and enter credentials such as your name as per your Aadhaar card, date of birth etc.
Step 3: Once logged in, students can access their results under the ‘Issued Documents’ section of DigiLocker, where they will find their class 12 results.
For CGBSE 12th, the overall pass percentage was 79.30% in 2022. In class 12, girls have outperformed boys as 81.15% of girls who appeared for the exams have passed while the pass percentage of boys is at 77.03%.
To check their results, students will need to input their enrolment number, unique ID, and date of birth as mentioned on their admit card onto the result portal.
To be deemed passed in the class 12 board exams, students must achieve a minimum of 33 per cent in all subjects as well as overall. Those who receive less than 33 marks in a subject will receive an E1 grade and will be required to sit for the compartment exam as they will be deemed as failed…read more
Last year, the overall pass percentage of class 12 exams was 79.03 per cent.
Students who will not be able to pass will have the opportunity to apply for revaluation and rechecking process. Along with this, the failed students will be able to apply for the improvement examination.
This year, CGBSE conducted the Chhattisgarh class 12 exams from March 1 and concluded on March 31.
Chhattisgarh Board Class 12th online result will be provisional. After the declaration of the CG Board Result, students will have to collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools.
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the results of 10th and 12th board exams today, May 10. Students who have appeared for this exam can check their result from 12 noon onwards at cgbse.nic.in.
Step 1 – Go to results.cg.nic.in.
Step 2 – After that go to 12th result.
Step 3 – Login with your Board Exam Roll Number.
Step 4 – Check your marks and download result page.
More than 6 lakh students appeared in the Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th examinations. For the examination, 418 centres were set up across the state. The Chhattisgarh board exam was completed on March 31. The Class 12 exams began with Hindi as the first paper. The exams began at 9 am and concluded at 12:15 pm. Soon after this, the evaluation of exam copies began.
Students need to keep their admit card with them prior to checking the results. It has the enrolment number and unique ID written on it which will be needed to check the result. Students need to ensure that they mention their birth dates as mentioned on admit card or school records. Apart from the application number, students will have to enter a captcha code.
In 2022, as many as 79.30 per cent of students passed the 12th exams. Girls outperformed boys as 81.15 per cent of girls who appeared for the inter exams passed while the pass percentage of boys was 77.03 per cent. Last year, the Chhattisgarh government decided to offer helicopter rides to students who top class 10 and 12 board exams.
Read all the Latest Education News here