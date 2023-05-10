CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :JEE Main Result 2023PSEB Class 8 ResultAP Board Inter ResultUP Board Result 2023Manabadi Inter Result
Home » education-career » Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result LIVE: CGBSE Inter Result Today at results.cg.nic.in, Documents Needed to Check Marks

Live now

Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result LIVE: CGBSE Inter Result Today at results.cg.nic.in, Documents Needed to Check Marks

Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result LIVE: According to the official release issued by the Chhattisgarh Board, the results of the intermediate exam will be released today at 12 noon. The result will be announced by the School education minister Premsai Singh Tekam

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 10:25 IST

Chhattisgarh, India

This year, CGBSE conducted the Chhattisgarh class 12 exams from March 1 and concluded on March 31 (Representative image)

Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result LIVE: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will release the results of classes 10th and 12th board exams today, May 10. According to the official release issued by the Chhattisgarh Board, the results of the intermediate exam will be released today at 12 noon. The result will be announced by the School education minister Premsai Singh Tekam.

Students who appeared in the 12th board exams will be able to check their results on the website of Chhattisgarh Board at cgbse.nic.in, and results.cg.nic.in as well as on the website of News 18.com. They will need their Read More

Key Events

Key Events
May 10, 2023 10:25 IST

CG Board 12th Result 2023: Where to Check?

Students who appeared in the 12th board exams will be able to check their results on the website of Chhattisgarh Board at cgbse.nic.in, and results.cg.nic.in as well as on the website of News 18.com.

May 10, 2023 10:22 IST

CGBSE 12th Result 2023: Who Will Announce Result?

The result will be announced by the School education minister Premsai Singh Tekam.

May 10, 2023 10:21 IST

CGBSE 12th Result 2023: Meet Last Year's Toppers

  • Varsha Dewangan from Raipur with 471 marks
  • Ritesh Kumar Sahu from Balod with 478 marks
  • Khushboo Wadhvani from Bilaspur with 482 marks
  • Sanjana Verma from Baloda Bazar with 471 marks
  • Bimal Kumar from Bemetara with 460 marks
  • Madhuri from Durg with 470 marks
  • Shriya Pandey from Dhamtari with 475 marks
  • Priya Nishad from Jagdalpur with 462 marks
  • Kunti Sao from Raigarh with 491 marks
  • Taniya Tamrakar from Gariyaband with 460 marks
  • Sakshi Gupta from Bijapur with 469 marks
  • Laxmi Agrawal from Kawardha with 469 marks
  • Jinendra Bariha from Mahasamund with 474 marks
  • Anju from Rajnandgaon with 464 marks
May 10, 2023 10:14 IST

CGBSE 12th Result 2023: Direct Link

Students can check their results directly at News18.com by filling the form below:

May 10, 2023 10:06 IST

CGBSE 12th Result Toppers

2022 — Varsha Dewangan from Raipur district topped exam with 471 marks

2021 – No toppers, 97.80% Students Pass

2020 – Shreya Agrawal tops with 97% marks

2019 – Yogendra Verma tops with 97.40% marks

May 10, 2023 10:00 IST

Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result 2023: All Students Passed Exam in 2021

In 2021, due to covid-19, students were made to take board exams from home. In CG Board 10th exam, all the students passed. Apart from 100 per cent pass percentage, CGBSE also recorded 96.81 per cent of students getting first division. In CGBSE 12th results, which too were held based on assignment, as many as 97 per cent of students passed, however, no merit list was released and toppers were not announced.

May 10, 2023 09:55 IST

CGBSE 10th Result 2023 Also Today

The CGBSE Higher Secondary or 10th result will also be out today at noon. In 2022, overall, 74.23% of students passed. The pass percentage of girls was higher than boys as 78,84% of girls cleared the exam, however, the pass percentage of boys was at 69.07%…read more

May 10, 2023 09:53 IST

CGBSE 12th Result 2023: Grading System

Apart from marks, students will also get grades for their scores. Students need to ensure that the grades match the marks —

A1 – 100 to 91 marks

A2 – 90 to 81 marks

B1 – 80 to 71 marks

B2 – 70 to 61 marks

C1 – 60 to 51 marks

C2 – 50 to 41 marks

D – 40 to 33 marks

E1 – 21 to 32 marks (compartment exam)

May 10, 2023 09:49 IST

CGBSE 12th Result 2023: What to Check

After downloading the marksheet, it is the responsibility of the students to ensure it is error-free. Students need to ensure there is no error and in case there is, they need to get it corrected by the officials at the earliest –

— Name of the Student

— Roll Number

— Spellings

— Total Marks

— Subject-wise total of theory and practical marks

— Grades Associated

— Personal Details including parents name, date of birth

— Name and Code of School

— Pass/Fail Status

May 10, 2023 09:49 IST

CGBSE 12th Result 2023: How Many Students Took Exam Last Year?

Over 8 lakh students enrolled in the CGBSE board exams in 2022, with approximately 2 lakh of them taking the class 12 exam. Last year, the pass rate for class 12 was 79.30 per cent.

May 10, 2023 09:48 IST

CGBSE 12th Result 2023: Website Not Working? Check via Mobile App

Step 1: Install the DigiLocker application from Play Store

Step 2: If not signed in, click on the sign-in tab on the left corner of the page, and enter credentials such as your name as per your Aadhaar card, date of birth etc.

Step 3: Once logged in, students can access their results under the ‘Issued Documents’ section of DigiLocker, where they will find their class 12 results.

May 10, 2023 09:46 IST

CGBSE 12th Result: Girls Performed Better Than Boys

For CGBSE 12th, the overall pass percentage was 79.30% in 2022. In class 12, girls have outperformed boys as 81.15% of girls who appeared for the exams have passed while the pass percentage of boys is at 77.03%.

May 10, 2023 09:44 IST

CGBSE 12th Result 2023: Documents Needed to Check Marks

To check their results, students will need to input their enrolment number, unique ID, and date of birth as mentioned on their admit card onto the result portal.

May 10, 2023 09:43 IST

CGBSE 12th Result 2023: Marks Needed to Pass Exam

To be deemed passed in the class 12 board exams, students must achieve a minimum of 33 per cent in all subjects as well as overall. Those who receive less than 33 marks in a subject will receive an E1 grade and will be required to sit for the compartment exam as they will be deemed as failed…read more

May 10, 2023 09:40 IST

CGBSE 12th Result 2023: Pass Percentage Last Year

Last year, the overall pass percentage of class 12 exams was 79.03 per cent.

May 10, 2023 09:37 IST

CGBSE 12th Result 2023: Re-evaluation of Answer Sheets

Students who will not be able to pass will have the opportunity to apply for revaluation and rechecking process. Along with this, the failed students will be able to apply for the improvement examination.

May 10, 2023 09:34 IST

CGBSE 12th Result 2023: When Was Exam Held?

This year, CGBSE conducted the Chhattisgarh class 12 exams from March 1 and concluded on March 31.

May 10, 2023 09:33 IST

CGBSE 12th Result 2023: Online Marksheets Will be Provisional

Chhattisgarh Board Class 12th online result will be provisional. After the declaration of the CG Board Result, students will have to collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools.

May 10, 2023 09:31 IST

CGBSE 12th Result 2023: Official Time

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the results of 10th and 12th board exams today, May 10. Students who have appeared for this exam can check their result from 12 noon onwards at cgbse.nic.in.

May 10, 2023 09:28 IST

CGBSE 12th Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1 – Go to results.cg.nic.in.

Step 2 – After that go to 12th result.

Step 3 – Login with your Board Exam Roll Number.

Step 4 – Check your marks and download result page.

Load More
May 10, 2023 09:28 IST

CGBSE 12th Result 2023: How to Check

May 10, 2023 09:24 IST

CGBSE 12th Result 2023: Passing Marks

May 10, 2023 09:23 IST

CGBSE 12th Result 2023: Toppers List

May 10, 2023 09:21 IST

CGBSE 12th Result 2023 via SMS

May 10, 2023 09:20 IST

CGBSE 12th Result 2023: Websites to Check

Read more

application number and date of birth to check their marks. This year, CGBSE conducted the Chhattisgarh class 12 exams from March 1 and concluded on March 31.

More than 6 lakh students appeared in the Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th examinations. For the examination, 418 centres were set up across the state. The Chhattisgarh board exam was completed on March 31. The Class 12 exams began with Hindi as the first paper. The exams began at 9 am and concluded at 12:15 pm. Soon after this, the evaluation of exam copies began.

Students need to keep their admit card with them prior to checking the results. It has the enrolment number and unique ID written on it which will be needed to check the result. Students need to ensure that they mention their birth dates as mentioned on admit card or school records. Apart from the application number, students will have to enter a captcha code.

In 2022, as many as 79.30 per cent of students passed the 12th exams. Girls outperformed boys as 81.15 per cent of girls who appeared for the inter exams passed while the pass percentage of boys was 77.03 per cent. Last year, the Chhattisgarh government decided to offer helicopter rides to students who top class 10 and 12 board exams.

Read all the Latest Education News here

Latest News

More News

    TAGS