Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result LIVE: CGBSE Inter Result Today at results.cg.nic.in, Documents Needed to Check Marks

application number and date of birth to check their marks. This year, CGBSE conducted the Chhattisgarh class 12 exams from March 1 and concluded on March 31.

More than 6 lakh students appeared in the Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th examinations. For the examination, 418 centres were set up across the state. The Chhattisgarh board exam was completed on March 31. The Class 12 exams began with Hindi as the first paper. The exams began at 9 am and concluded at 12:15 pm. Soon after this, the evaluation of exam copies began.

Students need to keep their admit card with them prior to checking the results. It has the enrolment number and unique ID written on it which will be needed to check the result. Students need to ensure that they mention their birth dates as mentioned on admit card or school records. Apart from the application number, students will have to enter a captcha code.

In 2022, as many as 79.30 per cent of students passed the 12th exams. Girls outperformed boys as 81.15 per cent of girls who appeared for the inter exams passed while the pass percentage of boys was 77.03 per cent. Last year, the Chhattisgarh government decided to offer helicopter rides to students who top class 10 and 12 board exams.

