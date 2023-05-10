CGPEB Recruitment 2023: Notification For Over 12,000 Vacancies Released

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) is inviting applications for the recruitment of several posts including lecturers and teachers. According to the notification, the recruitment process will be carried out for more than 12,000 vacancies. The last date to apply is May 23 and to be eligible for the recruitment to the post of lecturer or teacher, one has to pass the TET exam along with the B.Ed (Bachelor Of Education) or D.Ed (Diploma of Education) or B.EI.Ed (Bachelor of Elementary Education).

Total Vacancy- 12,489

Lecturer (E&T Cadre): Commerce- 66, Maths- 147, Physics- 219

Teacher (E&T Cadre)- 5,772

Assistant Teacher (E&T Cadre)- 6,282

Candidates should at least be a graduate and should have passed the TET. For detailed information, interested candidates can check the notification on the official website vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. The registration for the exam began on May 6 and was announced by Dr Premsai Singh, Cabinet Minister in the Chhattisgarh government. He tweeted, “Another big decision in the interest of youth. The School Education Department issued an advertisement for the direct recruitment of 12,489 teachers. Recruitment will be done for the posts of 6,285 assistant teachers, 5,772 teachers, and 432 lecturers.”

The age limit to apply for the recruitment process is 21-35 years. A relaxation of 3 years is available for OBC category candidates and 5 years for SC/ST category.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in or eduportal.cg.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link “CGPEB Teacher Recruitment” or “CG Vyapam Shikshak Recruitment”.

Register and apply using the form given.

Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature and other necessary documents.

top videos

Pay the application fees and submit the form.

Save the form on your system or take a printout of the form for future needs.