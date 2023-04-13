Chandigarh Education Department to Hire Over 1000 Teachers For Its Govt Schools

Following a green signal from the Central government, the Education Department of Chandigarh is set to revive over 1,000 posts of teachers in government schools. This includes posts that have been lying vacant for several years now. The posts which remain vacant for more than two years are called “deemed abolished” while posts with more than five years of vacancy are regarded as “abolished”.

Currently, there are 335 abolished posts of Junior Basic Teachers (JBT) in the union territory (UT) government schools which the department is looking to revive. A proposal to recruit 300 JBT teachers has also been sent to the Ministry of Education (MoE), reported The Tribune.

Over the years, as many as 1,082 posts in various categories of teaching faculty in government schools were abolished out of the total sanctioned 4,725 posts. These include 93 such Post-Graduate Teacher (PGT) positions, 429 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) positions, 128 Nursery Teacher Training (NTT) positions, 50 special educator TGT positions, and 47 special educator JBT positions.

To fill these vacancies, the union territory administration required approval from the centre for the “creation of new posts” which is usually delayed due to long processes. So, in order to speed up the hiring process and ensure a better quality of education, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed a one-time exception from the abolition of the posts that were lying vacant for over five years.

“The Centre has given us a one-time exemption under which we are seeking revival of these posts. Soon, new staff will be recruited for government schools,” Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director of School Education of Chandigarh, told the publication. He further stated that the job openings were abolished after these had remained vacant for a long period of time.

On April 5, the union territory’s Education Department decided to go in for mass direct recruitment under various categories to address the shortage of teachers in government schools. According to reports, the department plans to hire as many as 462 teachers this year. The recruitment process for 125 vacancies of JBT teachers is underway.

The education department is also expecting final approval from the Centre over the number of JBT posts. Additionally, the recruitment process for the above posts is likely to be held in August or September, while the joining is expected in the month of September or October this year.

