Chandigarh University Ranked Number 1 Private University in India in the QS World University Ranking 2024

Chandigarh University (CU) has achieved a significant milestone by securing the first rank among India’s private universities in the latest edition of the coveted Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Ranking released on Wednesday (June 28).

As per QS WUR-2024, in which 2963 institutions were evaluated, Chandigarh University – keeping continuing its success streak – has secured an overall rank of 771-780, which is higher than its 801-1001 rank in the previous edition of the ranking released last year. The university’s overall score in this year’s ranking is 15.2.

As many as 45 Indian universities have featured in the 20th edition of the QS rankings and the all-India rank of Chandigarh University is 20 – among all public and private institutes. The university also stood at 233rd spot in Asia.

While Chandigarh University (CU) climbed up the ladder as India’s number one ranked private University, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has emerged as the number one ranked Indian public institute, in this year’s coveted QS World University Rankings 2024.

This comes after the university also made a stellar debut in QS World University Subject Rankings in 2023 released earlier this year, in which it ranked 1st in India in the field of Hospitality Management, 11th in India in the field of Engineering and Technology, Computer Science and Information Systems, ranked 12th in the field of Mechanical Engineering, and 16th in India in the field of Business and Management Studies. The university also attained 27th rank in India’s top universities in the recently released NIRF Rankings 2023.

Last year, Chandigarh University became the Youngest University to feature in the Top 200 QS Asia University Rankings 2023.

Ranking by indicators Remarkably, while CU is the second-best Indian university in the parameters of international students and international faculty, the varsity has been ranked 6th in India in employer reputation. The employer reputation indicator considers the important component of employability and the institution’s reputation amongst employers. CU is at the 16th spot in India in academic reputation and it stands at the 13th spot in India in faculty-student ratio, as per the QS ranking.

Notably, among the private universities of the country, Chandigarh University stands at the number one spot in employer reputation and has been ranked second in academic reputation. In sustainability, CU is ranked sixth.

Score on various indicators The university has improved its score on most of the parameters given in the rankings. Its score on employer reputation has increased to 43.4 this year compared to 31.8 in the previous edition of the ranking. While its score on the international faculty ratio has increased to 34.1, the score on the faculty-student ratio has also increased to 21.1, compared to last year’s score of 24.6 and 18.7 on these parameters respectively. The varsity’s score on academic reputation has also jumped to 11.5 this year compared to 8.6 last year. Similarly, the international student ratio score has also increased to 15.1 this year compared to 11.2 last year.

Terming it the achievement of a new milestone, CU Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu, said that the consistent improvement in various national and international rankings showcases CU’s commitment towards excellence in academia and research led by its faculty and students. ”These rankings enthrall and fill us with more commitment towards imparting quality education to young minds and set new benchmarks in the field of higher education. The university’s vision and mission are to nurture young minds and provide them with a comprehensive set of skills, attitudes, and values to equip and prepare them for the future and lead the country in various fields,” said Satnam Singh Sandhu.

Satnam Singh Sandhu further said, ”The University has performed very well on various parameters such as employer reputation, faculty-teacher ratio, and academic reputation. This is because of the continuous efforts of our students and faculty who give us the strength to excel in every field. We are committed to carrying the momentum forward and performing even better in the coming years.”