Chandrayaan 3: Centre Asks All Universities Including IITs, IIMs to Live Stream Moon Landing

The Centre has asked all colleges, universities, and higher education institutions, including IITs and IIMs to watch the live-streaming of Chandrayaan 3’s landing on the moon today, August 23. The Centre has asked all HEIs to organise special assemblies to live stream India’s third lunar mission landing, Chandrayaan 3.

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chandrayaan 3 is scheduled to land on the moon today around 6:04 pm and is set to make a soft landing on the moon’s south pole.

“The landing of India’s Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental occasion that will not only fuel curiosity but also spark a passion for exploration within the minds of our youth. It will generate a profound sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate the prowess of Indian science and technology. It will contribute to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation,” Higher Education secretary K Sanjay Murthy said in a letter to all heads of all education institutions.

“The Higher Education Institutions are requested to organise special assemblies from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm and watch LIVE streaming of Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon to witness this momentous occasion,” the letter added.

Earlier, the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a similar notice to all colleges and universities urging them to hold special assemblies and live stream moments of Chandrayaan 3, India’s third lunar mission landing, on Wednesday.

"The landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental occasion that will not only fuel curiosity but also spark a passion for exploration within the minds of our youth. It will generate a profound sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate the prowess of Indian science and technology. It will contribute to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation," UGC said in a notice. It added that the Chandrayaan-3 mission will be a big step forward for Indian science, technology, engineering, and industry sectors.

— With PTI inputs