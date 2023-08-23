Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Haryana Schools to Organise Live Streaming to Inspire Students

Schools in Haryana will organise live streaming of the soft landing of ISRO’s moon mission Chandrayaan-3 Wednesday evening to inspire the students and boost their self-confidence, said the state’s Education Minister Kanwar Pal. He said all district education officers in the state have been instructed to open the schools from 5 pm to 6 pm on Wednesday.

“Students of schools in Haryana will watch Chandrayaan-3’s soft landing on the moon live. All district education officers have been instructed to open schools from 5 pm to 6 pm on Wednesday,” Pal said on X, formerly Twitter.

चंद्रयान-3 की चंद्रमा पर सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग को हरियाणा के स्कूलों के विद्यार्थी लाइव देखेंगे। सभी जिला शिक्षा अधिकारियों को बुधवार शाम को 5 से 6 बजे तक स्कूल खोलने के निर्देश दिए हैं। pic.twitter.com/KvK5wzefvW— Ch. Kanwar Pal (@chkanwarpal) August 23, 2023

Commenting on India being at the cusp of scripting history, the minister said, “This is an achievement of our scientists. It is a big achievement for the nation and the world attention is on this. So, we want our students should catch the action live.”

“When young students will watch it live, they will also feel inspired and it will also boost their self-confidence,” he added. Pal also said India is an emerging power and making progress at a rapid pace. India is at the cusp of scripting history as the ISRO’s ambitious third moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM) is all set to touch down on the lunar surface Wednesday evening. India will become the fourth nation to master the technology of soft landing on the lunar surface after the US, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments. The Rs 600-crore Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 on board Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar south pole.