Chandrayaan 3 Landing to be Live Telecasted in All State Govt Schools in Uttar Pradesh

Chandrayaan 3 Lander Module (LM) is slated to touch down on the moon’s surface today as part of the Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) third Moon mission. The Uttar Pradesh government has put out a set of instructions for the state government schools to follow ahead of the Chandrayaan 3 soft landing. The state government has ordered government schools to stay open on August 23 from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. to set up a live telecast of the Chandrayaan 3 landing on the Moon for all students.

The Uttar Pradesh government citing directions has confirmed that “On August 23, the Chandrayaan 3 moon landing process will be telecast live on the ISRO website, YouTube channel, and DD National. In such a situation, arrangements should be made for live telecast by organising special meetings in schools and educational institutions from 5.15 to 6.15 pm," reported news agency ANI.

The District Institute for Education and Training school principals have been instructed by the state administration to make all necessary arrangements for the live broadcast of the historic event in the schools. The Chandrayaan 3’s Vikram lander, which is carrying the Pragyaan rover, will make an attempt at a gentle landing on the moon’s surface on Wednesday night.

Madhusudan Hulgi, additional state project director, told ANI, “This is the first time that the government has decided to open schools in the evening to educate the students on such a historic occasion." He stated that the Chandrayaan 3 moon landing is an important milestone that would not only spark curiosity but also inspire enthusiasm for exploration in the minds of the country’s youth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Johannesburg for the BRICS Summit, will virtually join in with ISRO to witness the landing of Chandrayaan 3’s on the moon today. Shortly after 6 PM IST, the Chandrayaan 3 will attempt a momentous landing in the vicinity of the moon’s south pole and will be watched closely by the whole world.

From Andhra Pradesh’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, the Indian Space Research Organisation launched the Chandrayaan 3 mission on July 14.

The stipulated goals of India’s third lunar mission, are a gentle and secure landing, lunar surface rover movement, and in-situ scientific research.