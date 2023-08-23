Chandrayan-3 Moon Landing: Assam Govt Directs Schools to Organise Spl Assemblies to Watch Live Stream

The Assam School Education Department has asked all schools to organise special assemblies of students to watch the live stream of Chandrayan-3 landing on the moon on Wednesday. The School Education department in a letter to the Director of Elementary education, Secondary education, State Council of Education, Research and Training (SCERT) and the Managing Director of Adarsh Vidyalaya has directed them to organise special assemblies of students from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm on the occasion in all the schools of the state.

The event should be organised in coordination with the Sarba Shiksha Abhiyan, Assam to facilitate viewing of the event by all school students. The Chief Minister’s Office has also posted the letter on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, SSA Mission Director Om Prakash has also asked the schools to organise the live streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 oft landing within the school premises.

The mission director also requested the schools organising live streaming to invite other students of nearby schools where it is not possible to organise as this will contribute to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation among the students and faculty.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to accomplish a historic moon landing on August 23 at around 6:04 PM.

ISRO has also announced live coverage which will be accessible on various platforms, including the ISRO website, YouTube channel, Facebook, and DD National TV.