Check Out These Free ChatGPT Courses And Generative AI Tools

Incredible advancements have been made in the field of Artificial Intelligence, showcasing the immense capabilities of human ingenuity. Among the various branches of AI, Generative AI has captivated the attention of numerous individuals. This particular field exhibits the remarkable ability to create fresh content, encompassing diverse forms such as images, music, and even textual compositions. It’s akin to collaborating with a digital partner, pushing the boundaries of innovation.

top videos

Notably, ChatGPT and Stable Diffusion have emerged as frontrunners in this domain, drawing significant acclaim for their exceptional performance and impressive results. Let us delve into the realm of generative AI tools, exploring the recent surge in fascination surrounding this cutting-edge technology.

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned expert, seeking advice from industry professionals and leveraging invaluable resources can greatly enhance your understanding and utilisation of these state-of-the-art technologies. Here is a glance into the world of ChatGPT courses and resources:



Prompt Engineering Course for ChatGPT - This Coursera course from Vanderbilt University explores the art of writing. It is accessible to a wide spectrum of learners since it is designed for those with little to no technical background.



Datacamp: Introduction to ChatGPT - This tutorial on Datacamp explains how to create useful prompts and examines several business cases for ChatGPT, assisting you in maximising its potential in real-world applications.



The Fundamentals of ChatGPT - This Alison’s course offers a condensed yet thorough educational experience and can be finished in only one and a half to three hours. You will learn the subject’s essential concepts and applications during this brief period, and then you will explore some of its more complex facets, such as its creation and training. For individuals looking for a short yet effective learning experience, this course offers a simplified and effective method to pick up the required skills and information.



Stable Diffusion - This University of Central Florida course explores both beginner and advanced ways to use the AI picture-generating tool - Stable Diffusion. It gives students useful strategies they may use to successfully harness the potential of this technology.



Stable Diffusion - Master AI Course – TipJar Edition - The technical capabilities of Stable Diffusion, including Python integrations, are covered in this hour-long video lecture. Although it is free, you have the choice to thank the author by leaving a tip if you think the information is worthwhile.



Stable Diffusion Prompt Tutorial - Learn Sebastian Kamph’s Stable Diffusion-specific engineering fundamentals so you that can produce the pictures you imagine.



The tools and resources presented in this article are just a small sample of what is offered in the broad worlds of ChatGPT and generative AI. These materials offer helpful information and abilities if you’re interested in prompt engineering, picture production, website construction, or music composing. Embrace the learning journey and unlock the full potential of ChatGPT and generative AI.



