Chess Prodigy Praggnanandhaa's Class 12 Exam Surprises With Question On 44th Chess Olympiad

One of the youngest talents to earn the title of Super Grandmaster is the budding chess sensation from India, Rameshbabu Praggnanandha. Praggnanandhaa, a 17-year-old prodigy, has managed to achieve incredible feats in his brief chess career, as seen by his triumph in the Julius Baer Challenge Championship of 2022.

Praggnandhaa, who recently sat for his 12th-grade exams, shared an intriguing glimpse of his exam question paper on social media. A question on the English Exam specifically required him to write a letter to a friend detailing the 44th Chess Olympiad, which was held in Mamallapuram, India in 2022. We can all agree that the question seemed to have been ideally crafted for Praggnanandhaa to share his experience at the Chess Olympiad.

“Gave my 12th exams, English paper today.. and was happy to see this question appear," he posted on his Twitter handle.

The tweet’s comments section included some really interesting replies.

“You had a Checkmate moment!" said one user. “Who could have replied better than you," another person wrote.

Praggnanandhaa was a member of Team India 2 at the 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad, which was held in Chennai and included teenager prodigies Nihal Sarin, D Gukesh, and Raunak Sadhwani, as well as 30-year-old B Adhiban as the eldest player. In the team competition, Praggnanandhaa came in third place and earned a bronze medal. “My team played really well. We could have gone for Gold and in the end, Bronze medal is a good result," he commented after the tournament’s conclusion. Praggnanandhaa received a bronze medal for his solo performance as well.

Praggnanandhaa became the world’s youngest international master at the age of ten in 2016. He also garnered attention in 2022 for defeating Magnus Carlsen, the world No. 1, in an online competition. Praggnanandhaa has defeated World Champion Carlsen, also known as the “Mozart of Chess," three times.