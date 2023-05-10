Chhatisgarh Board 10th Results 2023: Check CGBSE 10th Last Year Pass Percentage

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will be announcing the result for class 10 today, May 9. School education minister Premsai Singh Tekam will announce the results at the board office in Raipur at 12 Noon. The result once declared will be available at cgbse.nic.in, cg.nic.in, and results.cg.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result LIVE

Students have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject to be declared passed in board examinations conducted by CGBSE. Last year results were declared on May 14, 2022. As many as 74.23 per cent of students passed 10th. The pass percentage of girls was higher than boys in the 10th result with 78.84 per cent of girls clearing the exam and 69.07 per cent of boys passing the exam.

In 2021, due to covid-19, students were made to take board exams from home. In CGBSE Board 10th exam, all the students passed. Apart from 100 per cent pass percentage, CGBSE also recorded 96.81 per cent of students getting first division.

The CGBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from March 02 to March 24, 2023 from 9 AM to 12:15 PM. Students who appeared for CGBSE 10th exams 2023 will be able to access their 2023 by entering their roll number and captcha code in the CGBSE 10th result login window.

After the declaration of the 10th result 2023, students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation/rechecking. Chhattisgarh board gives students a chance to apply for rechecking of the answer sheets in a particular subject only.

The students who could not clear the class 10 exams can take the supplementary exams to be held later. The unsuccessful students can apply for the scrutiny process on the official website- cgbse.nic.in.

Last year, the Chhattisgarh government decided to offer helicopter rides to students who top class 10 board exams. Addressing the media, CM Bhupesh Baghel said that the move was aimed at inspiring students to do better in their board exams. The trips were sponsored by the state government and offered to all district toppers.

