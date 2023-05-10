Chhattisgarh Board 10th &12th Result: Supplementary Exam For 10th & 12th To Begin In July

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the results for classes 10th and 12th. This year for class 10th the pass percentage is 75% slightly higher than the previous one. On the other hand, 79.96% class 12th students is passed in the board examination. Students can check their results from the official website – cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in.

Along with the results, the board will soon release the dates for supplementary examination. Observing the past trends, the supplementary examination are organized in first week of July for both class 10th and 12th. The application process will start in a few days and students can find the link for the same on the official website. It is advised to the students to complete their registration as soon as possible, once the notice is released.

Tentatively, the board may declare the results for supplementary examination in August. Those students who are unable to clear the supplementary examination will have to repeat the class. Students must receive at least a 33 percent overall and in each subject to pass the board exam and same goes for supplementary exam.

According to the grading scale, those who score between 100 and 91 will obtain grade A1, those between 90 and 81 will receive grade A2, those between 80 and 71 will receive grade B1, and those between 70 and 61 will receive grade B2. children who receive between 60 and 51 points will be assigned to grade C1, kids who receive between 50 and 41 points will be assigned to grade C2, students who receive between 40 and 33 points will be assigned to grade D, and students who receive between 21 and 32 points will be assigned to grade E1.

According to the merit list released by CGBSE, for the class 12 exam, Vidhi Bhonsle from Raigad has topped the exam by securing 492 out of 500 marks. While Rahul Yadav has scored the highest marks in CGBSE class 10th results. In 2022, the government of Chhattisgarh decided to provide helicopter trips to students who topped the class 10 and 12 exams. In a statement to the media, CM Bhupesh Baghel stated that the decision was intended to motivate children to perform better in their board exams. The state government sponsored the rides, which were provided to all district toppers.

