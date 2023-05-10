Chhattisgarh Board 10th Results 2023: Marks Needed To Pass CGBSE 10th Exam

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is set to reveal class 10 results at 12 noon. today. The state education minister will make the announcement of the results, and shortly thereafter, the result link will go live. Students awaiting their class 10 results will be able to check them at cgbse.nic.in or result.cg.nic.in, the official websites of the Chhattisgarh board. To view their results, students must input their application number as well as their date of birth onto the result portal.

Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result LIVE

Class 10 students in Chhattisgarh took their state board exams from March 2 through March 24. Students must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject as well as overall to be considered passed.

Based on the grading method for class 10 results, students who score between 100 and 91 marks will obtain an A1 grade, while those who score between 90 and 81 marks will receive an A2. This is followed by grades B1 for 80 to 71 marks and B2 for 70 to 61 marks. Those who earn less than 33 marks will be given an E1 grade and must take the compartment exam. Students who fail one or more subjects may also be placed under compartment exams by the board.

In 2022, the government of Chhattisgarh decided to provide helicopter trips to students who topped the class 10 and 12 exams. In a statement to the media, CM Bhupesh Baghel stated that the decision was intended to motivate children to perform better in their board exams. The state government sponsored the rides, which were provided to all district toppers.

top videos

According to the statistics of the class 10 result in 2022, girls outperformed boys, with 78.84 per cent of girls passing and 69.07 per cent of boys passing. Out of the approximately 8 lakh students that registered for the CGBSE class 10 board exams, just over five lakh students appeared for the class 10 exam, leading to an overall pass percentage of 74.23 per cent.

Read all the Latest Education News here