Chhattisgarh Board 12th 2023: Results Out , 79.96% Students Pass, Vidhi Bhonsle Tops Class 12 Exams

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) class 12 examination 2023 results are now out, and students appear to have performed well this year. The pass rate for this year has been recorded at 79.96 per cent, which is a slight increase when compared to last year. In 2022, the Chhattisgarh board’s class 12 pass percentage was 79.30 per cent.

According to the merit list released by CGBSE, for the class 12 exam, Vidhi Bhonsle from Raigad has topped the exam by securing 492 out of 500 marks. Vivek Agarwal has secured the second position and Ritesh Kumar has secured the third position.

Top 10 List

Vidhi Bhosale – 98.20 per cent

Vivek Agarwal– 97.40 per cent

Ritesh Kumar – 96.80 per cent

Nyasa Dewangan – 96.60 per cent

Resham Khatri – 96.60 per cent

Sanskar Dewangan – 96.60 per cent

Divya – 96.40 per cent

Nishant Deshmukh – 96.20 per cent

Ritu Banjare – 96.20 per cent

Jharna Sahu – 96.20 per cent

The class 12 results were announced by the state education minister and are now available for students to check at Chhattisgarh board’s official websites, cgbse.nic.in and result.cg.nic.in. Students sat for the Chattishgarh board class 12 examinations 2023 from March 1 and March 31.

To pass the board examination, students must obtain at least 33 per cent in every subject and in aggregate. Pursuant to the grading system, those who receive 100 to 91 marks will receive grade A1, those who receive 90 to 81 marks will receive grade A2, those who receive 80 to 71 points will be given grade B1, and those who receive 70 to 61 marks will be given grade B2. The students who score between 60 and 51 points will be placed in grade C1, between 50 and 41 marks in grade C2, those with scores between 40 and 33 marks will be placed in grade D, and those who score between 21 and 32 marks will be given grade E1.

CGBSE CLASS 12 TOPPERS FROM PAST YEARS

Ritesh Sahu, a native of Jhalmala village in Balod district, topped the exam last year with 95.60 per cent or 478 marks.

The Chhattisgarh board implemented an all-pass policy in 2021, with students earning the minimum amount of marks required to pass. As a result, the merit list and toppers were not published.

