Chhattisgarh Board 12th Results 2023: How To Check Marks Online, Via SMS, Digilocker

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the date for the declaration of its class 12 results 2023. The class 10 exam results will be released by the Chhattisgarh Board on May 10 at 12 noon. The results once announced will be available on the board’s official website, cgbse.nic.in or result.cg.nic.in for students who took the exam to check. Students who took the exam can view their results on the result portal and will be required to enter their application number and date of birth. The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or class 12 exams 2023 were held between March 1 and March 31.

​​CGBSE CLASS 12 RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Visit one of the official websites of CGBSE— cgbse.nic.in or result.cg.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the “Class 12 result 2023” link on the website’s home page.

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and date of birth as mentioned on the hall ticket for verification, along with the captcha code displayed on the screen and click on the submit button.

Step 5: The CGBSE class 12 results 2023 will be shown on the screen.

Step 6: Download a copy of the class 12 result and take a printout of it for future records.

CGBSE CLASS 10 RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK VIA SMS

Due to heavy traffic, students who are unable to access the official websites can simply send an SMS to get their class 12 results. Students must text the term ‘CG12’ to the number 56263, along with their roll number. The Chhattisgarh board class 12 result 2023 will thereafter be sent through text message to the student’s registered mobile number.

​​CGBSE CLASS 12 RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK VIA DIGILOCKER

Step 1: Go to the official DigiLocker website or install the application from Play Store

Step 2: If not signed in, click on the sign-in tab on the left corner of the page, and enter credentials such as your name as per your Aadhaar card, date of birth etc.

Step 3: Once logged in, students can access their results under the ‘Issued Documents’ section of DigiLocker, where they will find their class 12 results.

Over 8 lakh students enrolled in the CGBSE board exams in 2022, with approximately 2 lakh of them taking the class 12 exam. Last year, the pass rate for class 12 was 79.30 per cent.

