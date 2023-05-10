Chhattisgarh Board 12th Results 2023: Marks Needed To Pass CGBSE 12th Exam

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will be releasing its class 12 results today at 12 noon. The results will be announced by the state education minister and then be available for the class 12 students at Chhattisgarh board’s official websites –cgbse.nic.in or result.cg.nic.in. To check their results, students will need to input their enrolment number, unique ID, and date of birth as mentioned on their admit card onto the result portal.

Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result LIVE

Students took the class 12 examinations 2023 between March 1 and March 31. To be deemed passed in the class 12 board exams, students must achieve a minimum of 33 per cent in all subjects as well as overall. Those who receive less than 33 marks in a subject will receive an E1 grade and will be required to sit for the compartment exam as they will be deemed as failed.

According to statistics from the previous year, more than 8 lakh students had registered for the class 12 exams in 2022 with 2 lakh of them actually appearing for the exam. A total of 79.30 per cent of students cleared the class 12 exams. Furthermore, as usual, girls outperformed boys. Girls passed the class 12 exams at a pass percentage of 81.15 per cent, while boys passed with a pass percentage of 77.03 per cent.

Additionally, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel told the media last year that the government planned to give helicopter rides to students who topped the class 12 board exams in order to motivate students into performing better. The state government backed the helicopter rides that were available to all district toppers.

Students were made to appear for Chhattisgarh board exams from home in 2021 as a result of Covid-19. The CGBSE 12th result for 2021, which was based on assignments, revealed that 97 per cent of students had passed the exam. However, CGBSE did not release any merit list to the public, and no toppers were named.

