Chhattisgarh Board Declares Class 10, 12 Supplementary Results at cgbse.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) released the Class 10 and 12 supplementary exam results on Tuesday, August 8. Students, who took the exams, can access the CGBSE supplementary exam results 2023 online at cgbse.nic.in. To check their CG board supplementary result 2023, they must enter their login details DOB, roll number, and captcha code.

The CGBSE class 10 supplementary exams were held between July 6 and 14. For class 12, the exams were conducted between July 6 to 20. The CGBSE declared the class 10 and 12 results on May 10. This year’s class 10 pass percentage was 75.05 per cent, while for class 12, it stood at 79.96 per cent.

Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and 12 supplementary results: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit either cgbse.nic.in or result.cg.nic.in, the official CGBSE websites.

Step 2: On the home page, select the link for class 10 and 12 supplementary exam results.

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the login details, roll number, and captcha code that appears on the screen for verification, then click the submit button.

Step 5: Your class 10 or 12 results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Save the output as a CGBSE Supply Result 2023 download for later use.

Students are advised to pick up their CGBSE 10th and 12th supplemental results from their respective schools. Students who pass the CGBSE 10th and 12th supplemental exams must select their preferred higher education programmes. Students who do not pass the CGBSE 10th or 12th result 2023 extra test may appear for their succeeding board’s regular examination. Meanwhile, the candidates who cleared their class 10 and 12 examinations can now continue higher education. In Chhattisgarh, over 8 lakh children took the Class 10 and 12 board exams this year.

CGBSE has banned more than 100 state teachers for negligence while correcting the Class 10 and 12 board exam answer sheets. The secretary VK Goyal recently said that the evaluators who are banned showed carelessness while checking the answer scripts of classes 10th and 12th. He also said that there is a provision of punishment for the teachers who make mistakes while checking the answer sheet.