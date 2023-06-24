Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2023: CGBSE Bans 101 Teachers From Checking Board Exams Answer Sheets

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has banned more than 100 state teachers for negligence while correcting the Class 10 and 12 board exam answer sheets. CGBSE Secretary VK Goyal recently said that the evaluators who are banned showed carelessness while checking the answer scripts of class 10th and 12th. He also informed that there is a provision of punishment for the teachers who make mistakes while checking the answer sheet.

“101 teachers have been banned in view of the negligence in checking the answer sheets of 10th and 12th board exams. However, the punishment is for increasing more than 20 marks. If someone increases the number that is less than 20, then there is no such provision of punishments,” VK Goyal said as per reports.

According to CGBSE rules, teachers who make mistake while checking answer sheets are punished or banned depending upon the marks difference.

CGBSE Secretary explained that if an evaluator raises the marks from 20 to 40, then he/she will be barred from doing the remunerative work for the Board of Secondary Education for three years as a punishment. Also, if a teacher increases the marks from 40 to 49, then he/she will not only be barred for three years but the government is advised to stop their increment for one year.

VK Goyal further stated if someone is found to have increased more than 50 marks, they would be denied remunerative work for the rest of their lives as a penalty. The government is also advised to suspend their increment for one year with a cumulative impact.

When comparing the number of evaluators panelised for carelessness last year to this year, VK Goyal said that in 2022 there were about 400 to 500 teachers on the list while in 2023 it has decreased to only 101.

The CGBSE announced the board exam results for Classes 10 and 12 on May 10, 2023. More than 6 lakh students appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board examination this year. The overall pass percentage of 75.05 per cent was recorded in the Class 10 result. On the other hand, 79.96 per cent students passed in Chhattisgarh Board 12th exam.