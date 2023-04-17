Chhattisgarh Board To Announce Class 10 And Class 12 Results In May: Reports

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is set to announce the Class 10 results (CGBSE 10th Result 2023) in May/June. However, no official notice has been issued by the Chhattisgarh Board regarding the date and time of releasing the Class 10 results. The students will be able to check the results online by visiting the official website of CGBSE, cgbse.nic.in. To check the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 exam results, students will have to put their roll numbers in the login window.

According to the available data, in the year 2022, a total of 3,63,301 students appeared in the Chhattisgarh board examinations and the overall pass percentage was 74.23%. The pass percentage of girls was 78.84% girls whereas the pass percentage of boys was 69.07%.

CGBSE 10 Result 2023 can also be checked through these websites

cgbse.nic.in

results.cg.nic.in

To check their CGBSE Class 10 results in 2023, students can follow these simple steps.

First, visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in. Once on the homepage, look for the link that reads “CGBSE 10 Result 2023". Click on the link and you will be directed to a new page where you will be prompted to enter your roll number and captcha code. After entering the required details, hit the submit button.

The Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 results are also expected to be released in May. Over 3,60,000 students appeared in the Class 12 board examinations this year as against last year when over 8 lakh students appeared.

CGBSE is an education board in the state of Chhattisgarh, India. Established on November 1, 2000, the board is responsible for conducting high school and intermediate examinations in the state. The board aims to provide quality education to the students of Chhattisgarh and to prepare them for higher studies and career opportunities.

The CGBSE has implemented various measures to improve the quality of education in the state, including the introduction of digital learning, online examinations and e-books. The board has also set up a helpline and grievance redressal cell for the students to resolve their queries and issues related to the exams.

