Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Date Extended, Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow

The Directorate of Medical Education (DoME), Raipur has extended the last date for students to register and fill in their choices for the Chhattisgarh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2023. Candidates can apply via the official websites at cgdme.admissions.nic.in and cgdme.in.

According to the revised schedule, students can register for the MBBS and BDS courses in the state medical and dental colleges till August 2 (11:59 pm). Meanwhile, the payment of a fee to participate in the e-counselling process with correction in an application for registered candidates will remain open till August 3 (6 pm). Meanwhile, the choice filling and locking process will close on August 3 (11:59 pm).

“Online Registration will be closed on 02 Aug 2023 at 23.59 hrs. Payment of Fees to participate in e-Counselling with correction in registration for registered candidates remain open till 03 Aug 2023,18:00 hrs. Choice filling and Locking will be closed on 03 Aug 2023, 23:59 hrs (Server time),” read the official website.

Earlier, the deadline to register for Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling 2023 and fill choices was August 1. There is a total of four rounds for Chhattisgarh NEET counselling 2023 which is round 1, round 2, mop up round and stray vacancy round.

Chhattisgarh NEET Counselling 2023: How To Register

Step 1: Visit the official portal at cgdme.admissions.nic.in or cgdme.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘New Registration’ section.

Step 3: Then read all the instructions given and enter the details such as NEET UG roll number, date of birth, parent’s name, and security code to log in.

Step 4: After logging in, fill out the application form as directed.

Step 5: Upload all the required scanned documents (including photograph and signature).

Step 6: Then pay the registration fee and submit the form as asked.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023: Application Fee

The general and Other Backward Class (OBC) category candidates need to pay Rs 1,000 as an application fee. While Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) have to pay Rs 500. The registration fee for Non-Resident Indian (NRI) applicants is Rs 10,000.