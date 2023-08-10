Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Rescheduled, Check Dates Here

The Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh, has changed the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling dates for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes. The merit list is compiled based on students’ NEET UG 2023 exam scores. Students, who make it to the merit list, are eligible for the counselling rounds. The official website for counselling is cgdme.in.

The Chhattisgarh state NEET UG counselling will have rounds 1 and 2 and another one for mop-up and stray vacancies. However, candidates will not be eligible to reapply for round 2. Earlier, the deadline to register for Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling 2023 and fill choices was August 1. A total of four rounds of counselling schedule was announced earlier, which included round 1, round 2, mop up round and stray vacancy round.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023: Revised Schedule

Dates for Round 1

Registration — August 10–12

Payment, selection, and locking — August 10–12

Process of allocating seats — August 13

Result — August 14

Review procedure — August 16 to 20

Enrollment procedure — August 16 to 20

Dates for Round 2

Registration — No fresh registrations

Payment, selection, and locking — August 26 to 31

Process of allocating seats — September 1 to 2

Result — September 3

Review procedure — September 4 to 9

Enrollment procedure — September 4 to 10

Dates for Mop-up Rounds

Registration — No fresh registrations

Paying, selecting, and locking — September 17 to 21

Process of allocating seats — October 22 to 23

Result — September 24

Review procedure — September 24 to 27

Enrollment procedure — September 24 to 28

Dates for the Vacant Spot Round

Process of allocating seats — September 29

Review procedure — September 29 and 30

Enrollment procedure — September 29 and 30

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023: Documents Required for Admission

— Allotment Letter

— Transfer Certificate

— Course Quittance Service Bond (For MBBS)

— Rural Service Bond (For MBBS)

— Medical Fitness Certificate

— Character Certificate

— Gap Certificate

— Migration Certificate

— Aadhaar Card / Other Photo Identity Proof

— Four Passport Size Photos

— Courses Fee/College Fee

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023: Application fee

The application fee for the unreserved category and Other Backward Classes (OBC) is Rs 1,000, while the fee for Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) categories is Rs 500. Non-Resident Indians (NRI) candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 10,000 for Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling.