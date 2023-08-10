Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Rescheduled, Check Dates Here

The Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh, has changed the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling dates for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes. The merit list is compiled based on students’ NEET UG 2023 exam scores. Students, who make it to the merit list, are eligible for the counselling rounds. The official website for counselling is cgdme.in.
The Chhattisgarh state NEET UG counselling will have rounds 1 and 2 and another one for mop-up and stray vacancies. However, candidates will not be eligible to reapply for round 2. Earlier, the deadline to register for Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling 2023 and fill choices was August 1. A total of four rounds of counselling schedule was announced earlier, which included round 1, round 2, mop up round and stray vacancy round.
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023: Revised Schedule
Dates for Round 1
Registration — August 10–12
Payment, selection, and locking — August 10–12
Process of allocating seats — August 13
Result — August 14
Review procedure — August 16 to 20
Enrollment procedure — August 16 to 20
Dates for Round 2
Registration — No fresh registrations
Payment, selection, and locking — August 26 to 31
Process of allocating seats — September 1 to 2
Result — September 3
Review procedure — September 4 to 9
Enrollment procedure — September 4 to 10
Dates for Mop-up Rounds
Registration — No fresh registrations
Paying, selecting, and locking — September 17 to 21
Process of allocating seats — October 22 to 23
Result — September 24
Review procedure — September 24 to 27
Enrollment procedure — September 24 to 28
Dates for the Vacant Spot Round
Process of allocating seats — September 29
Review procedure — September 29 and 30
Enrollment procedure — September 29 and 30
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023: Documents Required for Admission
— Allotment Letter
— Transfer Certificate
— Course Quittance Service Bond (For MBBS)
— Rural Service Bond (For MBBS)
— Medical Fitness Certificate
— Character Certificate
— Gap Certificate
— Migration Certificate
— Aadhaar Card / Other Photo Identity Proof
— Four Passport Size Photos
— Courses Fee/College Fee
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023: Application fee
The application fee for the unreserved category and Other Backward Classes (OBC) is Rs 1,000, while the fee for Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) categories is Rs 500. Non-Resident Indians (NRI) candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 10,000 for Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling.