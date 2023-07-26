Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling Schedule 2023 Released at cgdme.admissions.nic.in

The Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh, has issued the official schedule for the state National Eligibility Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 counselling. MBBS and BDS aspirants can apply for state counselling by visiting the official websites at cgdme.admissions.nic.in and cgdme.in. For Chhattisgarh NEET counselling 2023, there will be a total of four rounds - Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round.

The online application process for state counselling (Round 1) started on July 25 at 1 PM and will conclude on August 1 at 11:59 PM. According to the official schedule, the choice filling and locking option will be available from July 25 at 1 PM till August 1 (11:59 PM). Meanwhile, the seat allotment result will be declared on August 6. The admission process will begin on August 7 and end on August 17.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023: How To Register

Step 1: Visit the official website atcgdme.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ‘new registration’ section.

Step 3: Enter credentials such as NEET UG roll number, date of birth, parent’s name, and security code to register.

Step 4: After logging in, fill out the application form and upload all the scanned documents.

Step 6: To complete the process, pay the registration fee and submit the form.

It is important to note that there will be no new online registration for Round 2, mop-up round or even stray vacancy round.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023: Application Fee

Candidates from the unreserved and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories need to pay Rs 1,000. Those from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) categories need to pay Rs 500. Meanwhile, Non-Resident Indians (NRI) have to pay Rs 10,000.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 Schedule

Event Date Online Registration and payment of fee July 25 to August 1 Choice filling and locking of seats July 25 to August 1 Seat allotment process August 4 and August 5 Seat allotment result August 6 The scrutiny process August 7 to August 16 The admission process: August 7 to August 17

Meanwhile, registration for UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 began on July 25 and will continue until July 28. Candidates seeking admission to the MBBS or BDS programmes in the state of Uttar Pradesh can register online at the official upneet.gov.in.