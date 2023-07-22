Chhattisgarh NMMS Examination 2023 Applications Out At scert.cg.gov.in; Check Eligibility Criteria

The Chhattisgarh Department of School Education and Literacy has initiated the application process for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) for class 8 students. To be eligible for the scholarship examination, students must have a minimum of 55% marks in class 7. Students can complete the application procedure on the official website at scert.cg.gov.in.

Candidates will have to appear for two papers for the Chhattisgarh NMMS examination. Paper 1 will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and Paper 2 will be conducted from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Mental Ability Test (MAT) which is the first paper consists of 90 marks. The second paper is the Scholastic Aptitude Test, which will test the candidates’ math (20 marks), science (35 marks), and social science (35 marks) skills.

Eligibility criteria for Chhattisgarh NMMS examination 2023-

-Students must be enrolled in a government-run or government-aided institution to be eligible for the scholarship.

-Students who received at least a 55% in Class 7. Students from the SC and ST groups will receive a 5% waiver.

-The gross annual income of the student’s parent or legal guardian should not exceed Rs 3.5 lakh.

-To apply for the scholarship, students need to provide certain documents, including an income certificate issued by the government, which should not be older than March 31, 2022. Additionally, they must submit their Class 7 mark sheet and, if applicable, Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students are required to provide their caste certificate.

Under the NMMS initiative, Chhattisgarh has been allocated a quota of 2,246 scholarships. From 9th to 12th grade, selected students will get Rs 1,000 every month. Students that are chosen will be eligible for any of the government’s scholarships available through its scholarship program.

The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) in Chhattisgarh aims to support the most deserving students from economically disadvantaged sections (EWS) in the state. A total of 146 exam centres across Chhattisgarh will administer the NMMS exam. The State Department of Education has waived the application fee for this scholarship. The deadline to apply for the scholarship examination this year is September 8. This was directed at encouraging them to continue their education at the secondary level.